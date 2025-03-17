Trump to Host First Meeting as Chairman of the Kennedy Center
It's Official: Dan Bongino Has Been Sworn in at the FBI
Is Liz Cheney in Trouble After Biden's Autopen Use?
VIP
CBS News' Margaret Brennan Had Another Tough Day on Face the Nation
DEI-Obsessed Democrats are Doing This on Purpose
Democrats are Big Sad About Losing Shutdown Battle, and They Should Be
Democrat Tears Will Flood the Streets After Seeing Their Latest Approval Ratings
Trump Gives Sneak Preview Into Peace Talks With Putin
Donald Trump Had This to Say About Joe Biden's 'Autopen' Pardons
These Are the 26 House Democrats the NRCC Is Targeting to Expand Majority...
Postal Worker Found Guilty of Stealing Millions in Checks From the Mail
It's Official: Construction of the Border Wall Will Resume
Jon Ossoff Looks to Be in Even More Trouble After That Vote Against...
Delicious: AOC Gets Owned on Filibuster Hypocrisy
Tipsheet

Don Lemon Defends His Controversial Statement About Black MAGA Republicans

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | March 17, 2025 12:30 PM
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

Former CNN host Don Lemon defended his statement about black MAGA Republicans after his comments on Bill Maher’s recent podcast sparked online backlash.

During a wide-ranging interview on “Club Random,” Lemon argued he doesn’t believe one “can be black and be a rational MAGA person,” an opinion Maher said black Republicans would likely find “very insulting.” 

Advertisement

“Well, I mean, the truth is often insulting,” Lemon responded. 

Recommended

Delicious: AOC Gets Owned on Filibuster Hypocrisy Guy Benson
Advertisement

"On The Don Lemon Show today, I'll be responding to the same right wing extremists, internet trolls and media organizations who endlessly attack me, call me racist and/or homophobic slurs, purposely paint me in a negative light, fein outrage and then gin up fake controversy when someone who looks like me dares to hold up a mirror to them," Lemon said to Newsweek in a statement. "As I said, 'The truth is often insulting.' I'm entitled to my point of view just as much as MAGA, Fox News, right wing media and internet trolls are entitled to theirs. If you want to know what more I have to say about it, watch my show." 

Tags: REPUBLICANS BLACK COMMUNITY MAGA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Delicious: AOC Gets Owned on Filibuster Hypocrisy Guy Benson
Jon Ossoff Looks to Be in Even More Trouble After That Vote Against the CR Rebecca Downs
Is Liz Cheney in Trouble After Biden's Autopen Use? Katie Pavlich
Boot the Ungrateful Foreigners the Hell Out of America Kurt Schlichter
Remember Trump’s Plan to Remove Transgenders From the Military? Well… Madeline Leesman
Bukele Had the Perfect Response to Judge's Attempt to Block Deportation Flights Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Delicious: AOC Gets Owned on Filibuster Hypocrisy Guy Benson
Advertisement