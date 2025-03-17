Tremendous: Trump White House Ignored This Part of a Little Judge's Order on...
Trump Is Enjoying the Best Approval Ratings He's Ever Had
The Dems Don't Have a Valid Answer to This Question, and It's Hilarious
Did Joy Reid Really Just Say That About America?
Lefty Writer Shuts Down Bill Maher's Loaded Question About Trump
Donald Trump Had This to Say About Joe Biden's 'Autopen' Pardons
These Are the 26 House Democrats the NRCC Is Targeting to Expand Majority...
Bukele Had the Perfect Response to Judge's Attempt to Block Deportation Flights
Crockett Takes Aim at Fetterman Over His Criticism of 'Bizarre' Fighter Video
VIP
Justice for Peanut the Squirrel and Fred the Raccoon May Be Coming After...
It's Official: Construction of the Border Wall Will Resume
Jon Ossoff Looks to Be in Even More Trouble After That Vote Against...
DOGE, Cultural and Spiritual Revival Will Make America Great Again
Remember Trump’s Plan to Remove Transgenders From the Military? Well…
Tipsheet

Delicious: AOC Gets Owned on Filibuster Hypocrisy

Guy Benson
Guy Benson | March 17, 2025 10:25 AM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

As Matt covered over the weekend, former Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema teed off on many of her former colleagues, and deservedly so.  She was one of a tiny handful of Senate Democrats who were willing to save the filibuster when her party held the upper chamber majority, arguing that it would be short-sighted to jettison a tool that Democrats would inevitably want to use again in the future.  They dragged her, hard, and ultimately drove her out of the party.  In fact, the two Senate Democrats who most publicly held the line on maintaining that key leverage point for the minority -- Sinema and Joe Manchin -- are both out of Congress.  Sinema made the argument at the time that even if she supported some of the agenda items Democrats wanted to pass by eliminating the filibuster, they'd come to regret doing so as soon as they were back in the minority.  This was obviously true and a sound argument, but it largely fell on deaf ears.  She was treated like a pariah and a traitor.  

Advertisement

But, guess what?  She was correct, and her vindication didn't take very long to materialize. Now that Democrats have been relegated back to minority status, their enthusiasm for the filibuster has returned.  No longer is it a racist 'Jim Crow' relic, you see.  It's once again an essential mechanism to 'save democracy,' or however Democrats try frame their current priorities.  Sinema made sure the Democrats who'd savaged her on this front just a few short years ago heard about it.  One of them, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, tried to claim that she's always been consistent in opposing the filibuster, arguing that Democrats don't use the tool.  Not only was AOC loudly demanding that Senate Democrats filibuster the Trump-backed Continuing Resolution last week (this gambit ultimately failed), Democrats have undeniably exploited the filibuster -- sometimes promiscuously -- to block Republican-supported bills.  Her tantrums are both incoherent and fact-challenged.  Who's surprised?

Recommended

Tremendous: Trump White House Ignored This Part of a Little Judge's Order on Venezuelan Deportations Matt Vespa
Advertisement


Sinema didn't let this one slide, either:


She's got these shameless hypocrites dead to rights, and she deserves to take this victory lap.  Democrats are adrift, engaged in venomous infighting, as they seek some path to effective opposition.  Some want full-throated, deranged "resistance." Others want a different approach.  "Everyone is mad at everyone."  Even as Donald Trump's approval rating slides across various aggregators, his troubles (some of which people see as self-inflicted) pale in comparison to, well, this:

Advertisement


Some of this is attributable to Democratic voters being livid with their own party, believing they're ineffective, or not fighting hard enough.  But a lot of it is an overall electorate that sees an extreme, shambolic, petulant, obnoxious political party that has lost the plot.  Are Democrats on a path to restoring trust and coming across as more sensible and aligned with America's values?  It does not appear so:

Advertisement


If voters don't think economic conditions have improved markedly -- or have even deteriorated -- in the coming few years, Democrats will bounce back politically, by default.  But right now, the opposition party looks like a motley crew of angry lunatics, and voters are justifiably repulsed by what they see.

Tags: KYRSTEN SINEMA AOC FILIBUSTER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tremendous: Trump White House Ignored This Part of a Little Judge's Order on Venezuelan Deportations Matt Vespa
Boot the Ungrateful Foreigners the Hell Out of America Kurt Schlichter
Bukele Had the Perfect Response to Judge's Attempt to Block Deportation Flights Leah Barkoukis
Remember Trump’s Plan to Remove Transgenders From the Military? Well… Madeline Leesman
The Dems Don't Have a Valid Answer to This Question, and It's Hilarious Matt Vespa
Donald Trump Had This to Say About Joe Biden's 'Autopen' Pardons Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Tremendous: Trump White House Ignored This Part of a Little Judge's Order on Venezuelan Deportations Matt Vespa
Advertisement