Trump Sends Scathing Message to Houthis and Iran After Airstrikes

President Donald Trump issued a threat to the Yemeni Houthi rebels and the Iranian government, their biggest backer.

In a Monday post on Truth Social, the president said “The hundreds of attacks being made by Houthi … all emanate from, and are created by, IRAN.”

Advertisement

The president then warned that “Any further attack or retaliation by the ‘Houthis’ will be met with great force, and there is no guarantee that that force will stop there.”

Iran has played “the innocent victim” of rogue terrorists from which they’ve lost control, but they haven’t lost control. They’re dictating every move, giving them the weapons, supplying them with money and highly sophisticated Military equipment, and even, so-called, “Intelligence.” Every shot fired by the Houthis will be looked upon, from this point forward, as being a shot fired from the weapons and leadership of IRAN, and IRAN will be held responsible, and suffer the consequences, and those consequences will be dire!

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Trump’s statement comes after he ordered several airstrikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen. In an earlier post on Truth Social, the president announced the “decisive and powerful Military action against the Houthi terrorists in Yemen.”

Trump further stated that the Houthis “have waged an unrelenting campaign of piracy, violence, and terrorism against American, and other, ships, aircraft, and drones.”

The airstrikes reportedly killed at least 31 people and injured 101, according to the Houthi health ministry.

The Houthis launched a counterattack against U.S. Navy ships in the Red Sea, but it did not turn out as planned, according to ABC 7.

The Houthis' retaliatory missile and drone attack on U.S. Navy ships in the Red Sea did not come close to hitting any American vessels, a U.S. official confirmed to ABC News, after President Donald Trump's administration launched a new series of airstrikes targeting the Yemeni group. The Houthis claimed on Sunday to have fired 18 ballistic missiles and a drone at the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier group in two separate attacks over the previous 24 hours. The strike, the group said, "succeeded in thwarting a hostile attack the enemy was preparing to launch against our country." A U.S. official told ABC News that the Houthis fired 11 drones and one ballistic missile, none of which came close to hitting any U.S. vessels. All drones were downed by fighters -- 10 shot down by Air Force planes and one by Navy planes -- while the ballistic missile was not intercepted as it fell far short of the vessels, the official said.

Advertisement

On Saturday, the Houthis posted an animation of caskets draped in the American flag floating in the water around destroyed warships, in an apparent threat against the U.S.

#Yemen Houthis post animation of US draped caskets floating around destroyed warships.

These terrorists really cannot tell the difference between delusions and reality. pic.twitter.com/YiCzsyBvGc — Hussain Abdul-Hussain (@hahussain) March 15, 2025

The Houthis have been attacking U.S., Israeli, and ships from other countries since the war in Gaza started on October 7, 2023. The group has expressed solidarity with terrorist group Hamas, which is also backed by the Iranian regime.