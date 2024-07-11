Biden Loses Major Ground in Another Key Polling Area
'Massive Victory for Women Everywhere': Biden's Judicial Nominee Goes Down in Flames
Dems in Chaos: Joe Biden's Campaign Is Poll-Testing a Harris v. Trump Matchup
'Of, By, and For the People': A Pre-Convention Look Inside the New Republican...
The June Inflation Report Is Here
Trump Tears Into George Clooney Over His Brutal NYT Op-Ed on Biden
'They Know Trump Will End the War': Here's What Kyiv Is Pushing Ahead...
Here's How Many Dems Voted Against Bill That Would Prevent Non-Citizens From Voting
Defiant Biden Sets Up Another Primetime Interview
Surprise: Two Fresh, Inconvenient Truths About COVID Again Undermine the 'Experts'
Councilmembers in This Blue City Have Tied the Rise in Crime to Illegal...
Here's What James Carville Wants to Do About Replacing Biden
An Extreme Abortion Amendment Did Not Make the Ballot in One State. Here's...
Democratic Rep. Pat Ryan Finally Calls for Biden to Step Aside
Tipsheet

‘Time to Pass the Torch’: Another Democrat Calls on Biden to Drop Out of the Presidential Race

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  July 11, 2024 1:00 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Democrat Michigan Rep. Hillary Scholten issued a statement on Thursday calling on President Joe Biden to drop out of the presidential race.

Scholten published the statement on X.

Advertisement

“President Biden has spent his life serving our nation and building the next generation of American leadership. For the good of our democracy, I believe it is time for him to step aside from the presidential race and allow a new leader to step up,” she wrote. 

“With the challenges facing our country in 2025 and beyond, it is essential that we have the strongest possible candidate leading the top of the ticket,” she continued, adding “Joe Biden has been that leader for so long; but this is not about the past, it’s about the future. It’s time to pass the torch.”

Biden is facing calls from many members of his own party to step aside. Right after the debate, Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-TX) became the first Democrat to call on Biden to withdraw from the race.

“Too much is at stake to risk a Trump victory,” he wrote. “President Biden saved our democracy by delivering us from Trump in 2020. He must not deliver us to Trump in 2024."

Recommended

'Massive Victory for Women Everywhere': Biden's Judicial Nominee Goes Down in Flames Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

Shortly after, Arizona Democrat Rep. Raúl Grijalva called on Biden to withdraw from the race. 

“If he’s the candidate, I’m going to support him, but I think that this is an opportunity to look elsewhere,” Grijalva told The New York Times. “What he needs to do is shoulder the responsibility for keeping that seat — and part of that responsibility is to get out of this race.”

In response, Biden released a statement refusing to leave the presidential race. 

“I wouldn’t be running again if I did not absolutely believe I was the best person to beat Donald Trump in 2024,” he asserted.

Advertisement

The day after the presidential debate, a poll from YouGov showed that nearly half of Americans believe that the Democratic Party should replace President Joe Biden in the 2024 election. These numbers were unveiled hours after his disastrous debate performance, which Townhall covered.

In the survey, respondents were asked: “Who do you think the Democratic Party should nominate as its presidential candidate, if it wants to have the best chance of winning?” 

Only 30 percent of respondents said “Joe Biden.” Forty-nine percent said “someone else.” Twenty-two percent said “not sure.”

Separate polls since then have shown Trump defeating Biden in the upcoming election.

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Massive Victory for Women Everywhere': Biden's Judicial Nominee Goes Down in Flames Katie Pavlich
Biden Aside, the Regime Media Is Toast Too Kurt Schlichter
Here's What James Carville Wants to Do About Replacing Biden Rebecca Downs
Dems in Chaos: Joe Biden's Campaign Is Poll-Testing a Harris v. Trump Matchup Spencer Brown
Trump Tears Into George Clooney Over His Brutal NYT Op-Ed on Biden Leah Barkoukis
SCOTUS Girls Gone Wild: The Right to Crap in the Streets Ann Coulter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Massive Victory for Women Everywhere': Biden's Judicial Nominee Goes Down in Flames Katie Pavlich
Advertisement