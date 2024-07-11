Watch Jake Tapper's Face When He Heard How the Biden Campaign Reacted to...
What's Causing Biden to Get Angrier About the Ongoing Efforts to Dump Him
Biden's Campaign Staff Are All on the Verge of Mental Breakdowns
The June Inflation Report Is Here
Democrats Can’t Admit Biden Is Too Old, Their Whole Leadership Is Too Old
Trump Rips Clooney's Brutal NYT Op-Ed on Biden
'They Know Trump Will End the War': Here's What Kyiv Is Pushing Ahead...
Here's How Many Dems Voted Against Bill That Would Prevent Non-Citizens From Voting
Defiant Biden Sets Up Another Primetime Interview
We Now Have a Senate Democrat Calling on Biden to Step Aside
Democratic Rep. Pat Ryan Finally Calls for Biden to Step Aside
Delusional and in Denial, Biden Helps Trump Increase His Lead
Do Not Rebuild Gaza Without a Peace Treaty
A Tale of Two Revolutions
Tipsheet

An Extreme Abortion Amendment Did Not Make the Ballot in One State. Here's Why.

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  July 11, 2024 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

An extreme pro-abortion rights ballot initiative in Arkansas was disqualified this week. 

On Wednesday, the Arkansas secretary of state rejected the effort put forward by pro-abortion activists to enshrine the right to kill your unborn baby into state law. 

Advertisement

Last week, these activists claimed that they garnered over 101,000 signatures in support of the effort. This was more than the required amount. 

Secretary of State John Thurston said that the group failed to submit a sworn statement both identifying paid canvassers by name and confirming that these canvassers were properly trained on collecting signatures, according to The New York Times. Due to this, the initiative was disqualified.

“The first part of our review is to ensure that the sponsor has complied with all statutory requirements for submitting a petition,” Thurston wrote. “Because you failed at this first step, it is my duty to reject your submission.”

In addition, Thurston shared that if he had eliminated the signatures that were collected by paid canvassers, it would have dropped the total number of signatures to 87,382, below the mandatory requirement. 

Recommended

Biden Aside, the Regime Media Is Toast Too Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Predictably, the abortion rights organization was not happy with the decision.

In a statement, the group said that it submitted all the information needed to qualify for the ballot and said that Thurston’s decision was “an unfounded legal interpretation.”

“We will fight this ridiculous disqualification attempt with everything we have,” the group said. “We will not back down.”

“As I have long said, changing the Arkansas Constitution involves a rigorous process, as it should, and it requires sponsors to adhere to all applicable laws and rules,” Attorney General Tim Griffin said in a statement. “Failure to follow such a basic requirement is inexcusable: the abortion advocates have no one to blame but themselves.”

In a statement, Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America celebrated Thurston’s decision to disqualify the measure.

“We celebrate that unborn children and their mothers will continue to be protected in the state of Arkansas. The abortion lobby is trying to deceive voters in red states across our nation into voting for amendments that enshrine all-trimester abortion, remove parental rights and eviscerate women’s health protections this year. As they attempt to cut corners in the process in the pro-life state of Arkansas, Secretary of State John Thurston has taken a stand to ensure that pro-abortion activists must follow the same state laws that apply to every other ballot campaign,” SBA Pro-Life America Southern Regional Director Caitlin Connors said. 

Advertisement

“Today’s development is a win. It not only preserves the law that protects 3,133 babies in the womb annually but also guards women from a predatory abortion lobby that would remove every single safety regulation on abortion businesses from the books under this amendment and endanger mothers’ lives,” she added.

Tags: ABORTION

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Biden Aside, the Regime Media Is Toast Too Kurt Schlichter
Watch Jake Tapper's Face When He Heard How the Biden Campaign Reacted to Clooney's Op-Ed Matt Vespa
SCOTUS Girls Gone Wild: The Right to Crap in the Streets Ann Coulter
The June Inflation Report Is Here Spencer Brown
Team Biden to Dem Hand-Wringers: This Discussion Is Over, You Guys Guy Benson
'They Know Trump Will End the War': Here's What Kyiv Is Pushing Ahead of US Elections Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Biden Aside, the Regime Media Is Toast Too Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement