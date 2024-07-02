KJP Doubles Down on Bogus 'Cheap Fakes' Claim
Tipsheet

Authorities Just Found Dead Bodies at This Part of the U.S.-Mexico Border

Madeline Leesman
July 02, 2024

U.S. Border Patrol agents found four bodies in the desert surrounding Sunland Park, New Mexico. 

According to the El Paso Times, the bodies were discovered after several days of 100-degree heat in this region of the United States, which is a hotbed for human smuggling. 

The Sunland Fire Department wrote on X that the bodies were found on Monday. They are now under investigation by the Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office, the Sunland Park Police Department and the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator.

The El Paso Times noted that the bodies were likely illegal aliens crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. Reportedly, these illegal immigrants are known to pass away due to heat stroke after getting disoriented in the desert. 

Since May, there have been at least 20 deaths in this particular area, the outlet added. 

Last week, KOAT reported that there were several dead bodies discovered in the Rio Grande by the Sunland Fire Department. Fire Chief Ramiro Rios said there were a total of five people in the water.

"They had pulled one out alive and then the other four we actually witnessed in the river floating face down," Rios said. "So then, at that point, we were starting to do what was a body recovery."

Rios contacted the El Paso Fire Department to assist with the recovery of the bodies near the state line. At the time, Rios said that Sunland Park had conducted a total of 18 body recoveries in the desert since March. Day-to-day, the department gets calls about illegal immigrants falling from the border wall. 

The uptick in water rescues has been a new phenomenon.

"That's highly unusual for us, the river normally flows pretty calm here," Rios said. "Obviously, there are some undercurrents and it will push you, but I'm not exactly sure why it's moving any faster this year, but we are definitely experiencing something that we normally don't."

