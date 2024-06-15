There's Another Embarrassing Update on Biden's Aid for Terrorists Pier
Tipsheet

Senate Republicans Block Bill Protecting IVF

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  June 15, 2024 4:45 PM

On Thursday, Senate Republicans blocked legislation backed by Democrats that would expand access and provide a “right” to in vitro fertilization (IVF). 

According to several reports, the legislation was blocked 48 to 47. All but two Republicans opposed advancing the bill. Republicans Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine supported the legislation (via NBC News):

Introduced by Sens. Patty Murray, D-Wash., Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., and Cory Booker, D-N.J., it would establish a federal right for individuals to access IVF-assisted reproductive technology services, for providers to offer the procedure and for insurers to cover it. Those rights could not be hindered by states.

Predictably, Democrats had a meltdown that Republicans blocked the legislation.

“Protecting I.V.F. should be the easiest ‘yes’ vote senators have taken all year,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D) reportedly said. “It is a contradiction to claim that you are pro-family but then turn around and block protections for I.V.F.”

"Donald Trump’s MAGA Republican allies voted against protecting access to fertility treatments for women who are desperately trying to get pregnant," President Joe Biden said. "This is outrageous and unacceptable."

Last month, Republican Sens. Ted Cruz (TX) and Katie Britt (AL) introduced legislation to ensure that access to in vitro fertilization (IVF) is legally protected nationwide, which Townhall covered.

The legislation came about after the Alabama Supreme Court ruled in February that embryos created through IVF should be considered children under law. The case came when parents alleged that an IVF clinic failed to protect their embryos, leading to their destruction as a result. 

In the piece, Cruz and Britt wrote that IVF is “profoundly pro-family” and that it is backed by 86 percent of Americans. 

“This is an opportunity to unite on a shared bipartisan commitment to life, family, and personal liberty by protecting access to IVF treatments in every corner of America,” they wrote.

