I Found Something Kamala Is Good at and It's a Problem
Biden Demands More Gun Control After SCOTUS Shoots Down the Administrative State
It's Time to Crush Our Opponents
The DOJ Says It 'Determined' Attorney General Merrick Garland Is Innocent
The Latest Case of a CCP-Linked Individual Threatening America's Economic Interests, Natio...
WHCA Weighs in After Biden Scolds Reporter for Not Playing by 'the Rules'
Ingraham: If Trump Wins, MAGA Coalition Could Be in Power for Decades
House Passes NDAA With Key Pro-Life Provisions
Lia Thomas' Former Teammate Weighs in After He Is Banned From Competing in...
Expect to Keep Hearing This Democratic Talking Point After New Poll
'Sit Down': AOC Called Out for Condemning Pro-Hamas Protests
Here's Why Left-Wing Groups Are Suing the Biden Administration
Another Poll Shows Big Trouble for Biden
Father’s Day With Hamas Terrorists
Tipsheet

Judge Blocks Biden's Updated Title IX Regulations in Four States

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  June 14, 2024 4:30 PM
AP Photo/Darren Abate

On Thursday, a federal judge temporarily blocked the Biden administration’s updated Title IX regulations, which allow “the basis of sex” to encompass the left-wing concept of “gender identity.”

Advertisement

In an order Thursday, Western District of Louisiana Chief Judge Terry Doughty declared that Title IX, which bans sex discrimination at schools that receive federal funding, “was written and intended to protect biological women from discrimination.”

“Such purpose makes it difficult to sincerely argue that, at the time of enactment, ‘discrimination on the basis of sex’ included gender identity, sex stereotypes, sexual orientation, or sex characteristics,” Doughty wrote. 

“Enacting the changes in the Final Rule would subvert the original purpose of Title IX,” he continued, adding that it “demonstrates the abuse of power by executive federal agencies in the rulemaking process.”

This ruling blocks the regulations from taking effect in Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana and Idaho. 

In April, Townhall covered how the Biden administration rewrote Title IX in an effort to push the LGBTQ+ agenda on Americans. In a video posted to X, Miguel Cardona, Biden’s education secretary, claimed that these new rules built upon the legacy of Title IX.

Recommended

Democrat Left Speechless When Asked to Name Trump’s Crimes Townhall Video
Advertisement

“This final regulation strengthens and restores vital protections against sex discrimination, including sexual harassment. It also protects students against discrimination based on pregnancy or related conditions, sexual orientation and gender identity,” he said in the video. 

Cardona fails to mention that these new regulations would strip away protections for women by allowing men who think they’re “transgender” to compete in their sports and use their facilities. 


Tags: TRANSGENDER TITLE IX

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Democrat Left Speechless When Asked to Name Trump’s Crimes Townhall Video
There's Been an Update Regarding the Hunter Biden Laptop Lawsuit Against Rudy Giuliani Leah Barkoukis
Lia Thomas' Former Teammate Weighs in After He Is Banned From Competing in Women's Sports Madeline Leesman
'China's Going to Hate It': How States Are Preparing for War in the Pacific Spencer Brown
'Sit Down': AOC Called Out for Condemning Pro-Hamas Protests Rebecca Downs
I Found Something Kamala Is Good at and It's a Problem Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Democrat Left Speechless When Asked to Name Trump’s Crimes Townhall Video
Advertisement