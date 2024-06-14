Judge Blocks Biden's Updated Title IX Regulations in Four States

On Thursday, a federal judge temporarily blocked the Biden administration’s updated Title IX regulations, which allow “the basis of sex” to encompass the left-wing concept of “gender identity.”

Advertisement

In an order Thursday, Western District of Louisiana Chief Judge Terry Doughty declared that Title IX, which bans sex discrimination at schools that receive federal funding, “was written and intended to protect biological women from discrimination.”

“Such purpose makes it difficult to sincerely argue that, at the time of enactment, ‘discrimination on the basis of sex’ included gender identity, sex stereotypes, sexual orientation, or sex characteristics,” Doughty wrote.

“Enacting the changes in the Final Rule would subvert the original purpose of Title IX,” he continued, adding that it “demonstrates the abuse of power by executive federal agencies in the rulemaking process.”

This ruling blocks the regulations from taking effect in Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana and Idaho.

In April, Townhall covered how the Biden administration rewrote Title IX in an effort to push the LGBTQ+ agenda on Americans. In a video posted to X, Miguel Cardona, Biden’s education secretary, claimed that these new rules built upon the legacy of Title IX.

“This final regulation strengthens and restores vital protections against sex discrimination, including sexual harassment. It also protects students against discrimination based on pregnancy or related conditions, sexual orientation and gender identity,” he said in the video.

Cardona fails to mention that these new regulations would strip away protections for women by allowing men who think they’re “transgender” to compete in their sports and use their facilities.

For over 50 years title IX has opened doors for girls and women.



The final regulations we released today strengthen vital protections against sex discrimination, including sexual harassment, discrimination based on pregnancy, and related conditions.https://t.co/Xf70v3axOp pic.twitter.com/TnRUz2mG0K — Secretary Miguel Cardona (@SecCardona) April 19, 2024



