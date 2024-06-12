Lia Thomas Loses Legal Challenge to Compete in the Olympics

Will “Lia” Thomas, the male swimmer who thinks he’s a woman, will not be able to rob women of awards in the Olympics.

In January, Townhall reported how Thomas was engaged in a “secret” legal battle in hopes of overturning a rule established by World Aquatics prohibiting males who think they’re “transgender” from competing against women.

This week, the Associated Press broke that Thomas lost the legal challenge.

Reportedly, the Court of Arbitration for Sport three-judge panel dismissed Thomas’ request or arbitration with the World Aquatics governing body (via AP):

World Aquatics banned transgender women who have been through male puberty from competing in women’s races. It also created an “open” category for which transgender athletes would be eligible. Thomas had asked the sports court in Switzerland to overturn the rules approved in 2022 that she said were invalid, unlawful and discriminatory. [...] “The panel concludes that she lacks standing to challenge the policy and the operational requirements in the framework of the present proceeding,” the court said in its ruling.

In response to the ruling, World Aquatics said “we believe [the case] is a major step forward in our efforts to protect women’s sport.”

Women’s sports advocate Riley Gaines called the decision “great news.” Gaines was forced to compete against Thomas. The two tied in a race at the NCAA championships, but Thomas was permitted to take the trophy home while Gaines left empty-handed.

“This is a victory for women and girls everywhere,” she added.

Many states and sport governing bodies have passed legislation protecting women’s sports from male athletes masquerading as transgender women. Time and time again, these athletes have selfishly competed against women and robbed them of awards and opportunities. Not to mention, these men make female athletes feel uncomfortable in their locker rooms.