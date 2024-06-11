Garland Whines in the Washington Post About Holding DOJ Accountable
Here’s How This Democrat Governor Is Targeting Pro-Life Pregnancy Centers

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  June 11, 2024 11:30 AM
Jacquelyn Martin

This week, Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey, a Democrat, launched a public education campaign against pro-life pregnancy resource centers. 

As Townhall has covered, these kinds of centers provide pregnant women and with resources they need to carry their babies to term. In some cases, these organizations provide housing, along with other things, to the women once their children are born. 

In a press release on Healey’s website, she describes crisis pregnancy centers as “harmful” (via Mass.gov)

Anti-abortion centers, often called “crisis pregnancy centers,” are facilities or mobile vans that: 

  • Look like medical facilities but don’t offer comprehensive care

  • Do not provide information and counseling about all your options if you are pregnant

  • Do not provide abortion care or referrals

  • May attempt to delay your care and potentially put your health at risk

There are more than 30 anti-abortion centers in Massachusetts. Even if you’re not looking for an abortion, these centers are not a safe or trusted place to go for reproductive health care.

The webpage claims that these centers cause harm by “deceptive advertising,” “misleading practices,” hiring “untrained staff and volunteers” and spreading “medical misinformation.”

Not to mention, it instructs pregnant women to avoid women’s health centers with the word “hope” in the name, because those are often associated with pro-life centers. For women who arrive in person, Healey’s website claims that if the waiting room has “pictures of babies and children,” it likely doesn’t provide abortions. 

Healey’s webpage encourages women to file civil rights complaints about these centers. Users can file complaints about specific staff members, as well. 

In a statement to Boston.com, Democratic Sen. Ed Markey said that “pregnant people” need access to abortion in the wake of the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision.

BREAKING: Delaware Jury Decides Hunter's Fate Spencer Brown
“In the wake of the Dobbs decision that stripped Americans of their constitutional right to abortion, it is more important than ever that pregnant people are aware of the dangers of anti-abortion centers that mislead and misinform patients, collect and share their most sensitive health data, and dissuade them from making the medical decisions that are right for them,” Markey said in a statement.

“I am proud that Massachusetts is leading the nation in ensuring pregnant people and their families have access to medically accurate information and comprehensive reproductive health care,” he added.

Since 2022, in the wake of Dobbs, pro-abortion lawmakers began circulating baseless, dishonest rhetoric surrounding crisis pregnancy centers. Groups like Jane’s Revenge promised a “summer of rage” on pro-life pregnancy centers and other types of life-affirming pregnancy care. And, according to Catholic Vote, at least 90 pro-life pregnancy resource centers and offices have endured attacks. 

BREAKING: Delaware Jury Decides Hunter's Fate Spencer Brown
