Here's How This Vulnerable House Democrat Responded to Donald Trump's Guilty Verdict

This week, vulnerable House Democrat Rep. Mary Peltola walked away when asked if she agrees with the verdict in former President Donald Trump’s “hush money” trial.

“Congresswoman Peltola, do you agree with the Trump trial verdict?” she was asked

“I got to go,” she said as she walked away and ignored the follow-up questions.

Last week, Alaska News Source reported that Peltola was not able to be reached for comment about the Trump verdict.

According to The Hill, Peltola said, “I try to stay away from anything that isn’t a uniting topic,” when asked if she was concerned that talking about the conviction could turn off some voters.

The outlet noted that Peltola is in a battleground district where Trump’s trial “only invigorated his base support.”

Trump won Alaska by 10 points in 2020, Roll Call noted. Peltola is often mentioned as one of the vulnerable House Democrats as the 2024 election gets closer.

"Despite running in a President Trump-won district, Mary Peltola showed her spineless self once again. Peltola enthusiastically endorsed Biden, enabled his war on Alaska's way of life and now refuses to stand up for Alaskans outraged by this politically-motivated prosecution,” National Republican Congressional Committee Spokesperson Ben Petersen told Townhall.

Previously, Townhall covered how other House Democrats reportedly “gloated” about Trump’s guilty verdict and said that he was being “held accountable” for his actions.

Last week, Trump was found guilty on 34 felony counts in his New York "hush money" trial. This week, the jury deliberated for a total of 9.5 hours over the course of two days before reaching a verdict.

In 2023, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) charged Trump with 34 counts of Falsifying Business Records in the First Degree. Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges. As Katie noted, Bragg's team didn't focus on proving the fraud charges. Instead, prosecutors honed in on "hush money payments" and focused on irrelevant details of an alleged affair.