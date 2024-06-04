One State May Allow Judges to Order Surgical Castration for Pedophiles

Louisiana lawmakers gave final approval to a piece of legislation that would allow judges the option to sentence someone to surgical castration if they are convicted of specific sex crimes. This includes certain crimes against a child younger than 13.

According to the New York Post, several states, including Louisiana, can order these criminals to receive chemical castration. The current piece of legislation goes a step further (via NYP):

The bill received overwhelming approval in both of the GOP-dominated chambers. Votes against the bill mainly came from Democrats, however a Democratic lawmaker authored the measure. The legislation now heads to the desk of conservative Gov. Jeff Landry, who will decide whether to sign it into law or veto it. Currently, there are 2,224 people imprisoned in Louisiana for sex crimes against children younger than 13. If the bill becomes law, it can only be applied to those who have convicted a crime that occurred on or after Aug. 1 of this year.

Reportedly, if an offender “fails to appear or refuses to undergo” surgical castration, they could face a “failure to comply” charge and endure an additional three to five years in prison.

“This is a consequence,” Republican state Sen. Valarie Hodges reportedly said during a committee hearing on the bill in April. “It’s a step over and beyond just going to jail and getting out.”

Democratic state Sen. Regina Barrow, who sponsored the bill, said that this legislation would serve as a deterrent to offenses against children.

“We are talking about babies who are being violated by somebody,” Barrow reportedly “That is inexcusable.”

The Post noted that some opponents believe that castration constitutes “cruel and unusual punishment” and that it is too harsh for someone with one offense.

“For me, when I think about a child, one time is too many,” Barrow reportedly responded.