New Trump Campaign Memo: Dems Have a Turnout Problem

With less than 24 hours to go until Election Day, the Trump campaign is out with a new memo and arguing Democrats have a turnout problem among key voting blocks.

"With Early Voting closed and Election Day on the horizon, Democrats are facing a massive turnout deficit. In every single battleground state, we see President Trump and Republicans outperforming elections past in absentee ballots and early votes cast. As we dive deeper into the data, Democrats are facing a precipitous decline in urban turnout according to their own 'data experts' and we are tracking an uptick in rural turnout," the memo states.

The campaign is citing concern from Democratic operatives Jim Messina and David Axelrod, who concede turnout isn't a guarantee and that Republican early voting numbers are "scary."

Republican Early Voting Numbers Are Making Democratic Operatives Nervous

The campaign is also providing data on the numbers from TargetSmart's Tom Bonier:

Arizona: Urban turnout is down -385,285 votes compared to this point in 2020 Female turnout is down -170,011 votes compared to this point in 2020 Rural turnout is UP +14,124 votes compared to this point in 2020 Georgia: Urban turnout is down -153,846 votes compared to this point in 2020 Female turnout is down -46,732 votes compared to this point in 2020 Rural turnout is UP +171,837 votes compared to this point in 2020 Michigan: Urban turnout is down -321.,523 votes compared to this point in 2020 Female turnout is down -204,856 votes compared to this point in 2020 Rural turnout is UP +55,951 votes compared to this point in 2020 North Carolina: Urban turnout is down -175,470 votes compared to this point in 2020 Female turnout is down -154,459 votes compared to this point in 2020 Rural turnout is UP +26,911 votes compared to this point in 2020 Nevada: Urban turnout is down -191,199 votes compared to this point in 2020 Female turnout is down -126,112 votes compared to this point in 2020 Pennsylvania: Urban turnout is down -381,519 votes compared to this point in 2020 Female turnout is down -450,802 votes compared to this point in 2020 Wisconsin: Urban turnout is down -100,733 votes compared to this point in 2020 Female turnout is down -238,452 votes compared to this point in 2020

For weeks the Harris campaign has struggled to court male voters and needs a better female turnout than 2020 to win.