Tipsheet

Democrat Mayor Says Her City's Gang Registry Should Be Abolished

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  May 30, 2024 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

This week, a report broke indicating that Boston Mayor Michelle Wu advocated for soft-on-crime policies that included wiping out the city’s police gang database.

According to Fox News, Wu filled out the "2021 Boston Mayoral Candidate Questionnaire" from Progressive Massachusetts, a left-wing 501c4 nonprofit that is committed to “transform Massachusetts into a bold laboratory for progressive state initiatives."

In the document, Wu reportedly showed support for a soft-on-crime agenda, as well as allowing noncitizens to vote in elections. 

In one question, Wu was asked, “Do you support shuttering the Boston Police gang database?” 

Wu answered, “Yes.” 

The mayor also indicated that she supported a “do-not-prosecute” list enacted by the Suffolk County district attorney, Rachael Rollins. This memo listed more than a dozen charges that she thought should be declined for prosecution. This included shoplifting, larceny, disorderly conduct, receiving stolen property, driving with a suspended license, breaking and entering with property damage, wanton and malicious destruction of property, threats, minor in possession of alcohol, marijuana possession, possession with intent to distribute, non-marijuana drug possession. 

In the questionnaire, Wu said that police should not have the ability to use tear gas, rubber bullets and attack dogs. In addition, she claimed that “affiliation or sympathies with white supremacist organizations” is a problem in the city’s police department.

Fox News noted that Wu has a track record of not being inclusive towards white people. Late last year, she sent out invitations to a holiday party intended only for non-white city council members. After the invitations were mistakenly sent to everyone, Wu’s aide, Denise DosSantos, sent a follow-up clarifying that the party was intended for people of color.

Earlier this year, Townhall covered how Wu announced that the city created a reparations task force to study the city’s slave history and its lasting impact.

"For four hundred years, the brutal practice of enslavement and recent policies like redlining, the busing crisis, and exclusion from City contracting have denied Black Americans pathways to build generational wealth, secure stable housing, and live freely," Wu said in remarks

“I’m grateful to these teams of historians who will serve our city by documenting Boston’s role in the trans-Atlantic slave trade and the myriad legacies of slavery that continue to impact the daily lives of our city’s communities,” she added.

