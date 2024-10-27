Watch JD Vance Quickly Turn the Tables on CNN's Jake Tapper

Jake, how did you think this would end? Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) has been the grim reaper regarding liberal narratives and the hosts who try to corner him on them on CNN. Host Dana Bash was twisted into knots when Vance expertly dismantled her plan of attack regarding the allegations that Haitian migrants were chopping up pets. Now, The Atlantic is trying to rehash another ‘loser and suckers’ hoax, trying to claim that Donald Trump spoke fondly of Adolf Hitler, and his generals and denigrated the death of murdered US Army soldier, Vanessa Guillen, in 2020. The

The Guillen family and their attorney have gone on record saying the publication misled them. This claim is getting credence because Trump’s former chief of staff, John Kelly, is also on record saying the former president made such comments.

Yet, former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, who also hates Trump, couldn’t recall when Mr. Trump said anything Kelly was alleging. It was so horrible that Kelly kept working for Trump and kept Trump’s purported Third Reich affinity to himself until two weeks before Election Day.

This story doesn’t pass the smell test, but Tapper tried to flank Vance on it this weekend with disastrous results. The Ohio Republican redirected the question because to make this allegation, you need to have credibility as a news organization, which CNN lost eons ago with the Russian collusion hoax. Despite some good pieces here and there, the network is obviously anti-Trump and a clown show, something that offended Tapper big league:

NEW: JD Vance shuts down a very emotional Jake Tapper over CNN’s constant coverage of hoaxes.



Tapper, who was very emotional throughout the interview, sat as Vance roasted CNN for their biased coverage.



Vance: Ask yourself a basic question about network integrity. You guys… pic.twitter.com/0Ce84sWrH3 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 27, 2024

We have guys who can outthink, outdebate, and outmaneuver the liberal media and their Democratic acolytes. It’s partially why the political class hates Trump so much. He’s impervious to their games. We'll see if it's enough on Election Day.