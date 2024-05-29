One Major Retailer Will Scale Back Its Annual Pride Collection

Major retailer Target is decreasing its assortment of products in its annual LGBTBQ+ “Pride” collection following boycotts that ensued last year over it’s “tuck-friendly” clothing for children.

According to the New York Post, this year’s collection includes 75 items, down from more than 2,000 a year ago. In addition, the outlet noted that the retailer “toned down the flamboyant nature of the products” (via NYP):

Last year, angry customers seethed over “tuck-friendly” women’s swimsuits that allow trans customers who have not had gender-affirming operations to conceal their genitalia. [...] Target was forced to remove some items from transgender designer Erik Carnell’s Abprallen brand, whose products were criticized by conservative news outlets and Republicans of being “Satanic.” The threats to staffers and the spreading boycott prompted Target to pull some of the merchandise off shelves and to shrink in-store displays.

Reportedly, Target had planned to limit the number of stores that would sell Pride-themed merchandise, but would offer the full collection online. Last year, merchandise was pulled from the shelves following the controversy that ensued over the “tuck-friendly” swimsuits for men who believe that they are women.

As a result, Target held an “emergency meeting” over the Pride collection. Some stores moved their Pride sections or took them down altogether. Matt covered how Target lost billions of dollars due to boycotts over the products.

At the time, an insider reportedly told Fox News that the retail chain was working hard to avoid sparking a “Bud Light situation” alluding to the fact that Bud Light received intense backlash after it partnered with so-called “transgender” influencer Dylan Mulvaney.