After Trying to Force Trans Fashion Down Our Throats, Target Faces Customer Rebellion

It’s not just Bud Light dabbling with marketing tweaks disregarding their current customer base to cater to a niche demographic. Degrading and dismissing your entire business to essentially rebuild from scratch from just transgenders, who don’t even make up three percent of the population, and I’m being generous here, is a surefire way to destroy a brand. It’s mind-numbing that the Left has managed to destroy beer drinking. Bud Light is an established brand. Like Santa Claus, it was omnipresent—and they ruined it. But they’re not the only ones being thrown into the customer pyre—Target decided to dabble with trans fashion, including tuck-friendly bathing suits.

Leah wrote about the emergency meeting Target executives held about the matter, and some merchandise is being pulled from stores or moved to the back of the store with less visibility. When you lose $ 9 billion in a week, the market is telling you something (via NY Post):

Target has lost $9 billion in market value since angry social media users called for a boycott of the Minneapolis-based retailer over its rollout of the “PRIDE” collection featuring LGBTQ-friendly clothing for children. A week ago Wednesday before the controversy erupted, Target’s stock closed at $160.96 a share, giving the big-box chain a market capitalization of $74.3 billion. As of early trading on Thursday, however, shares of the company were trading off 1% at $141.76 — capping a weeklong tumble that has shrunk the “cheap chic” discount retailer’s value to $65.3 billion. That amounts to a 12% drop that has shaved a whopping $9 billion off the company’s market capitalization.

There’s no way to phrase this delicately: no one wants this crap. They don’t want it near the kids’ section; trans people aren’t that big of Target, or any company’s, customer base. Some businesses are taking a ‘Great Leap Forward’ approach to retooling how they do business, and they will learn, like Mao, that these sorts of do-overs fail. At least in this case, tens of millions won’t starve to death like in Maoist China.

And no, they haven’t learned because Calvin Klein featured a trans man wearing a sports bra:

What fresh hell is this?



Calvin Klein uses bearded trans man to advertise sports bra https://t.co/8LU3riRApa — Christina Dalcher (@CV_Dalcher) May 25, 2023

What the hell is even that?