Massachusetts Man Accused of Secretly Giving Girlfriend Abortion Pill

A Massachusetts man has been charged with secretly giving his girlfriend an abortion pill to end the life of their unborn child.

According to CBS News, the Middlesex District Attorney's Office said Robert Kawada, 43, of Brookline, gave his girlfriend medication that he claimed were iron pills and vitamins for her developing pregnancy.

“After the victim had been given the pills, one of which is believed to be Misoprostol, the victim suffered a miscarriage,” the district attorney’s office said in a statement.

Misoprostol and mifepristone are the two drugs used in a medical abortion. Mifepristone stops nutrients from helping the unborn child grow, and misoprostol causes the woman to expel the baby from her body.

According to the pro-abortion Guttmacher Institute, this abortion method accounts for the majority of abortions in the United States.

Kawada pleaded not guilty at his arraignment hearing on Tuesday on several charges, including poisoning, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a pregnant person and assault and battery on a household or family member.

"This is an ongoing investigation being conducted by the Middlesex District Attorney's Office and Watertown Police," both agencies said in a joint statement.

Earlier this month, Townhall reported how Louisiana may add two drugs that cause a medication abortion to the state’s list of controlled and dangerous substances. The bill would classify both drugs as Schedule IV drugs under the state’s Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substances Law, creating penalties of up to 10 years in prison for anyone caught with the drugs without a valid prescription.

Reportedly, the legislation was instigated after Republican state Sen. Thomas Pressly’s sister, Catherine Herring, testified during a hearing that she was once given abortion pills without her knowledge by her former husband. Townhall covered how Mason Herring, an attorney in Houston, Texas, took a plea deal after he was accused of placing an abortion-inducing drug in Catherine Herring's water in 2022. The attorney would serve 180 days in jail and 10 years probation for trying to kill his unborn child.

"There was no ‘choice’ involved when my husband slipped abortion drugs into my drinks seven times. I suffered serious side effects from the drugs. I believe my daughter’s life would have ended if I had not taken abortion pill reversal doses of progesterone. As a survivor of domestic violence, I’m grateful for Louisiana’s willingness to protect women and children from those who intend to harm them with abortion drugs," Catherine Herring said in a statement.

"By placing these drugs on the controlled substance list, we will assist law enforcement in protecting vulnerable women and unborn babies," Sen. Pressly, who authored the bill, explained.