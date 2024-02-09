Here's the Fate of a Man Who Placed an Abortion-Inducing Drug in His Wife's Drink

An attorney in Houston, Texas took a plea deal after he was accused of placing an abortion-inducing drug in his pregnant wife’s water in 2022.

The attorney, Mason Herring, will serve 180 days in jail and 10 years probation for trying to kill his unborn child.

On Wednesday, his estranged wife, Catherine Herring, told a court about the incident on the witness stand.

"I do not believe that 180 days is justice for attempting to kill your child seven separate times. For two years, my husband has overly denied this assault, and I'm grateful today that he has finally admitted to his guilt," she reportedly said (via ABC 13 Houston):

The woman also likened the punishment to less time than the number of days their daughter, Josephine, had a feeding tube in her and the probation as one year less than they were married. Catherine also stated that her husband cut off her and their three children financially. The couple separated in early 2022 but were said to be working on their marriage and discovered she was pregnant in February 2022. Catherine became ill and was taken to urgent care. The baby survived after being born 10 weeks prematurely and weighed just over three pounds. She is now a year and a half old.

Man accused of putting abortion-inducing drug in wife's water takes deal, to serve 180 days in jail https://t.co/reuhs4TPZz — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) February 8, 2024

After this, Mason Herring was accused of placing medication in the form of powder used for abortions in his wife’s water. Catherine Herring reportedly had video evidence and text messages that showed that her husband tried to poison her.

A private lab later confirmed the presence of abortion-inducing drugs in the water.

"I watched in real-time as darkness overcame you. As addictions became your priority," Catherine said to Mason.