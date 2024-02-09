Republicans Have New Demands After Damning Special Counsel Report
The Censorship Industrial Complex Strikes Again
When a Legal Fever Dream Smashes Into Legal Reality
The Worst Democrat Comes Out to Defend Joe Biden's Mental Health
Guess Who the White House Is Blaming for Biden's Horrible Week (Spoiler: It's...
Kamala Harris Attacks 'Politically Motivated' Special Counsel, Tries to Defend Biden
Special Counsel Reveals Why Biden Thought About Resigning As Obama's VP
'Huge Recruiting Coup': Larry Hogan Announces U.S. Senate Bid
Carlson Presses Putin on Jailed WSJ Reporter
Biden's Classified Docs Defense Sounds Awfully Familiar
Here's the Disturbing Reason Why a 'Trans' Person Wanted to Sue Their Ex
Wait, Top Biden Officials Just Met With This Man?
Creating a 'Divisive Primary': NRSC Chair Blasts Rosendale's Senate Run, and Trump Weighs...
Newsom's Administration Will Stop at Nothing to Go After Parental Rights
Tipsheet

Here's the Fate of a Man Who Placed an Abortion-Inducing Drug in His Wife's Drink

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  February 09, 2024 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Rebecca Santana

An attorney in Houston, Texas took a plea deal after he was accused of placing an abortion-inducing drug in his pregnant wife’s water in 2022. 

The attorney, Mason Herring, will serve 180 days in jail and 10 years probation for trying to kill his unborn child. 

Advertisement

On Wednesday, his estranged wife, Catherine Herring, told a court about the incident on the witness stand. 

"I do not believe that 180 days is justice for attempting to kill your child seven separate times. For two years, my husband has overly denied this assault, and I'm grateful today that he has finally admitted to his guilt," she reportedly said (via ABC 13 Houston):

The woman also likened the punishment to less time than the number of days their daughter, Josephine, had a feeding tube in her and the probation as one year less than they were married.

Catherine also stated that her husband cut off her and their three children financially. The couple separated in early 2022 but were said to be working on their marriage and discovered she was pregnant in February 2022.

Catherine became ill and was taken to urgent care. The baby survived after being born 10 weeks prematurely and weighed just over three pounds. She is now a year and a half old.

Recommended

Joe Biden's Account Made a Very Questionable Post About Kamala Harris Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

In her remarks, Catherine Herring said that Mason cut off her and their three children financially. The couple was separated in early 2022, but were working on fixing their marriage when they discovered she was pregnant in February 2022.

After this, Mason Herring was accused of placing medication in the form of powder used for abortions in his wife’s water. Catherine Herring reportedly had video evidence and text messages that showed that her husband tried to poison her. 

A private lab later confirmed the presence of abortion-inducing drugs in the water.

"I watched in real-time as darkness overcame you. As addictions became your priority," Catherine said to Mason.

Tags: ABORTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Joe Biden's Account Made a Very Questionable Post About Kamala Harris Rebecca Downs
Guess Who the White House Is Blaming for Biden's Horrible Week (Spoiler: It's Not Biden) Spencer Brown
Are Democrats Really Going to Stick With Biden After This? Guy Benson
‘Is This a Joke?’: GOP Senators React to Special Counsel Report Madeline Leesman
Even Democrats Realize How Catastrophic Thursday Night Was for Biden Rebecca Downs
Republicans Have New Demands After Damning Special Counsel Report Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Joe Biden's Account Made a Very Questionable Post About Kamala Harris Rebecca Downs
Advertisement