13-Year-Old ‘Transgender’ Athlete Sues State to Compete Against Girls

A 13-year-old “transgender” student is suing the state of West Virginia over a law that bans him from competing on a girls cross-country team at his middle school.

According to NBC News, the student, Becky Pepper-Jackson, began the legal battle in May 2021 when he was 11 years old. This occurred shortly after GOP Gov. Jim Justice signed legislation prohibiting transgender students from competing on teams that align with their gender identity instead of their biological sex (via NBC News):

Becky has been allowed to run on her school’s cross country team and throw discus and shot put on the track and field team since the appeals court reinstated a previous injunction against the law in February. The state of West Virginia appealed that verdict to the Supreme Court, which in April rejected reinstating the ban during the lawsuit. Becky’s mom, Heather, said Becky will often stay late at track and field practice. Sometimes she’ll even practice discus and shot put in their backyard in the rain. “She likes to do the best in everything, be it algebra or running or shot put or discus,” Heather said. “She tries to excel in everything that she does, just like any other kid.”

13-year-old Becky Pepper-Jackson is suing West Virginia over a law that bars transgender girls from playing on girls' school sports teams.



In a hearing at the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday, Lindsay See, the solicitor general for West Virginia, reportedly argued that the district court, in ruling in favor of the law, “got it right that sports is a uniquely strong case for differences rooted in biology and call for sex-based distinctions to help ensure an equal and fair playing field.”

Judge G. Steven Agee said: “I want to thank all counsel for their arguments today, realizing we’re probably only a waystation on the way to the Supreme Court,”

In recent years, over 20 states have passed legislation restricting biological males who believe they are transgender from playing in women’s sports. In 2022, this was brought to light by Will “Lia” Thomas, a man who competed on the women’s swim team at the University of Pennsylvania after competing against men for three years. Predictably, Thomas robbed women of awards and opportunities.

In addition, many states have passed legislation prohibiting minors from accessing transgender care. And, last month, a “transgender” 9-year-old sued the state of North Carolina for access to so-called “gender affirming” medical care, which includes irreversible, experimental hormone treatments, puberty blockers, and sex reassignment surgery, which Townhall covered.