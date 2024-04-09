Pressure Continues on the Senate for a Mayorkas Impeachment Trial
FBI Busts an ISIS Operative Planning a Major Attack
Biden Does a Reversal on Defeating Hamas
How an Argument Over a Common Item at Chipotle Led to Shots Being...
Demonstrators Praised by Hezbollah's Leader Shut Down Senate Cafeteria
The Moon 'Is Made Up Mostly of Gases,' Sheila Jackson Lee Tells Students
These States Are Pushing Back Against Biden's 'Brazen' New Student Debt Scheme
Norfolk Southern Agrees to Settlement After East Palestine Train Derailment
More Violence Breaks Out at NYC Shelter for Illegal Immigrants
Constitutionally, Trump Is Right About Abortion
McConnell Urges Senate to Take Up TikTok Bill
College Governing Body Takes Bold Stance Against Transgender Athletes
Why Does Hamas Keep Rejecting Deals With Israel? We Might Have Just Learned...
Pence Reacts to Trump's Stance on Abortion
Tipsheet

Trump Issued a Statement About His Stance on Abortion. Here’s What Pelosi Had to Say.

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  April 09, 2024 3:15 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

On Monday, former President Donald Trump issued a statement explaining his position on abortion, which Leah covered. In his remarks, Trump explained that he was proud that Roe v. Wade was struck down, but believed that the issue of abortion should be decided by the states.

Advertisement

“My view is now that we have abortion where everybody wanted it from a legal standpoint,” Trump said on Truth Social. “The states will determine by vote or legislation or perhaps both, and whatever they decide must be the law of the land. In this case, the law of the state.”

“Many states will be different. Many will have a different number of weeks or some will have more conservative than others and that’s what they will be,” he continued. “At the end of the day this is all about the will of the people. You must follow your heart, or in many cases your religion or your faith." 

In an interview shortly after, California Democrat Rep. Nancy Pelosi slammed Trump’s position as “political survival” and claimed that “he doesn’t believe anything.”

“So, when, what’s his name, said what he said yesterday, he either is stupid or he thinks the rest of us are stupid,” Pelosi said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” program. 

“The issue about a woman’s right to choose, it’s a democracy issue. This is about freedom, freedom of women to make their decision, families to make their decisions,” Pelosi added. 

Recommended

The Moon 'Is Made Up Mostly of Gases,' Sheila Jackson Lee Tells Students Spencer Brown
Advertisement

“He [Trump] takes great pride in overturning Roe v. Wade. Takes great pride in it. And then, the way the press wrote it up just cracked me up because it said, ‘Donald Trump believes that state—’ he doesn’t believe anything…He believes in his political survival, and that’s what he’s trying to accommodate.”


Tags: ABORTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Moon 'Is Made Up Mostly of Gases,' Sheila Jackson Lee Tells Students Spencer Brown
Why Does Hamas Keep Rejecting Deals With Israel? We Might Have Just Learned the Answer. Guy Benson
Demonstrators Praised by Hezbollah's Leader Shut Down Senate Cafeteria Spencer Brown
The Absolutely Inane Case in Manhattan Mike Davis
What’s With This ‘Partner’ Crap? Derek Hunter
Why We're Not Going to Hear Much About the Woman Who Committed a Shooting Spree During the Eclipse Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Moon 'Is Made Up Mostly of Gases,' Sheila Jackson Lee Tells Students Spencer Brown
Advertisement