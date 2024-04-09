Trump Issued a Statement About His Stance on Abortion. Here’s What Pelosi Had to Say.

On Monday, former President Donald Trump issued a statement explaining his position on abortion, which Leah covered. In his remarks, Trump explained that he was proud that Roe v. Wade was struck down, but believed that the issue of abortion should be decided by the states.

“My view is now that we have abortion where everybody wanted it from a legal standpoint,” Trump said on Truth Social. “The states will determine by vote or legislation or perhaps both, and whatever they decide must be the law of the land. In this case, the law of the state.”

“Many states will be different. Many will have a different number of weeks or some will have more conservative than others and that’s what they will be,” he continued. “At the end of the day this is all about the will of the people. You must follow your heart, or in many cases your religion or your faith."

In an interview shortly after, California Democrat Rep. Nancy Pelosi slammed Trump’s position as “political survival” and claimed that “he doesn’t believe anything.”

“So, when, what’s his name, said what he said yesterday, he either is stupid or he thinks the rest of us are stupid,” Pelosi said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” program.

“The issue about a woman’s right to choose, it’s a democracy issue. This is about freedom, freedom of women to make their decision, families to make their decisions,” Pelosi added.

“He [Trump] takes great pride in overturning Roe v. Wade. Takes great pride in it. And then, the way the press wrote it up just cracked me up because it said, ‘Donald Trump believes that state—’ he doesn’t believe anything…He believes in his political survival, and that’s what he’s trying to accommodate.”

