Tipsheet

One Left-Wing City Plans to House Illegal Aliens in a Former Veterans’ Shelter

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  April 01, 2024 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File

Officials in Boston, Massachusetts plan to open a new overflow site for illegal aliens in a former veterans’ home, according to several reports.

Reportedly, the Chelsea Soldiers’ Home is slated to become the next site for illegal immigrants. According to the New York Post, the proposal comes at the time as over 500 veterans are experiencing homelessness in the state (via NYP):

Single veterans who lived at the Chelsea Soldiers’ Home were required to pay $30 each day with a $300 personal exemption from personal income for nursing home care at the facility, according to its website.

Those who did not need nursing home or memory care, meanwhile, forked over $10 a day with the $300 personal exemption.

But the building was shut down when the state opened a larger facility in December, Fox News reports.

According to Massachusetts Democratic Gov. Maura Healey’s office, new requirements will be in place at safety-net sites for illegal aliens. Beginning May 1, families housed in an Emergency Assistance shelter overflow site will be required to provide documentation that they are looking for work and a permanent residence. This also includes taking English language classes.

“We have said for months now that our system is at capacity, and we do not have the space, providers or funding to continue expanding,” Emergency Assistance Director Scott Rice told the Boston Herald. “This new certification policy is a responsible step to address the capacity constraints at our safety-net sites. Families will need to demonstrate that they’ve taken action to get on a path toward independence and out of shelter.”

Earlier this year, Townhall covered how illegal immigrants who were sleeping on the floors of Boston Logan International Airport were relocated to an “overflow” shelter at a community recreation center. The center, which was used for sports for children in the community, paused all its activities until further notice to handle the migrants.

Some Basic Law Stuff for Conservatives Watching This Legal Chaos Kurt Schlichter
"We're here today because we really don't have a choice," Democratic Governor Maura Healey reportedly said after touring the site with Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and other city officials.

“As you know, families continue to come into this country, continue to come into Massachusetts. And, we have, over the last several months, opened up locations throughout the state, including large overflow sites around the state…We have right now, about 7,500 families in Massachusetts housed through that program,” Healey said, adding that the state has “reached capacity.”

In an interview, Healey broke down crying as she spoke about the decision.


Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

