Controversial ‘Overflow’ Illegal Immigrant Shelter Opens in Blue State

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  February 01, 2024 2:45 PM
AP Photo/Andres Kudacki

Illegal immigrants who were sleeping on the floors of Boston Logan International Airport were relocated to an “overflow” shelter at a community recreation center.

Now, the Melnea Cass Recreational Center in Roxbury is filled with beds, sleeping bags, restrooms, and other amenities for illegal immigrants. 

"We're here today because we really don't have a choice," Democratic Governor Maura Healey reportedly said after touring the site with Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and other city officials.

“As you know, families continue to come into this country, continue to come into Massachusetts. And, we have, over the last several months, opened up locations throughout the state, including large overflow sites around the state…We have right now, about 7,500 families in Massachusetts housed through that program,” Healey said, adding that the state has “reached capacity.”

In an interview, Healey broke down crying about converting the recreational center into a migrant shelter. 

According to Boston 25 News, the shelter can house up to 100 illegal immigrant families. 

“The thought of housing people here – it’s a good idea to get them out of the airport but not the right place to do it,” Louis Elisa, who is the President of the Garrison Trotter Neighborhood Association, told the outlet. 

“The space while good is a gymnasium. It will not provide the health and safety and security that you want for families,” he added.

Reportedly, community activities at the center are paused while the migrants are living there.

Daily Mail noted that the center is located in a “historically black and marginalized community.” 

“We sympathize with them, we as people in a community we love, but sometimes we love so many in spite of our own selves,” resident and community activist Clifton Braithwaite reportedly said. 

“We sympathize with what’s going on,” Tony DaRocha, who coaches kids for free at the center, said. “But at the same time, our kids are impacted negatively. Our program is one of the few stable times in their lives.” 

On Wednesday, protesters reportedly showed up at the center with signs demanding to know why kids were being pushed out of their space. 

“There is pain and recognition that this is not the first time the community has been asked to sacrifice. We will work with the state to make sure all options are on the table,” Wu reportedly said in response.

