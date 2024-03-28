There's an Update on Security for Biden's Gaza Port and a New 'Peacekeeping...
Biden Blows Off Respects for Murdered New York City Police Officer
New York City Councilwoman Gets Ratioed Into Oblivion Over One Question
Federal Court Makes Major Ruling on Ballot Verification in Pennsylvania
Sam Bankman-Fried Sentenced in Massive Crypto Fraud Case
‘No Tampons, No Peace!’: Panic at Vanderbilt University Sit-In As Protestors Realize It...
Charlotte Radio Host Speaks Out About His Interview With KJP That Made Headlines
Trump, Biden Will Both Be in New York on Thursday...but for Very Different...
Who Will Replace Mike Gallagher? Poll Shows It's Pro-Trump Alex Bruesewitz’s 'Race to...
Flashback: Two Cycles After Running on Gore's Ticket, Lieberman Endorses McCain at GOP...
Here's When Impeachment Articles Against Mayorkas Will Be Presented to the Senate
There Was Very Little Pete Buttigieg Was Able to Tell Us About Bridge...
An Illegal Alien Encouraged Others to Invade American Homes. Here's What Happened Next.
Time for Another Bizarre, Easily-Disprovable Lie From Joe Biden
Tipsheet

Tennessee Music Venue to Host ‘Trans Day Of Vengeance’ Event One Year After Nashville School Shooting

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  March 28, 2024 12:45 PM
AP Photo/George Walker IV

A music venue in Tennessee is hosting a “Trans Day of Vengeance” concert right after the one-year anniversary of the shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville. As Townhall covered, a woman who identified as ‘transgender” broke into the school and killed three children and three adults. 

Advertisement

According to The Daily Wire, the music venue, Graveyard Gallery, is hosting the concert on March 31. The proceeds will go to a group that reportedly provides so-called “gender-affirming” care, which includes puberty blockers, hormone therapy, and irreversible sex reassignment surgery (via The Daily Wire):

The party comes with Nashville schools in high alert because of the potential for violence on the anniversary of the shooting. The shooting last year came as radical transgender activists rallied for a “Trans Day of Vengeance” on the same day that year, with the Trans Radical Activist Network (TRAN) saying, “The time is now, enough is enough.”

[...]

The flyer for this year’s event says “all proceeds will be donated to Point of Pride” and that the bands include Dumpster Pussy, Dru The Drifter + The Back Alley Hookers, Boy Clothes, Spinning Lodge, and the Oitakus. It says the event is presented by Boro Fondo, a “music, art, and bike fest” that is advertising the show and asking attendees to “bring new or used chest binders to donate to Point of Pride.”

Recommended

Hard Times for the Professional Never Trump Losers Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

As Townhall reported, the school shooter, Audrey Hale, 28, previously attended the school and wrote a manifesto about the shooting. Townhall also noted that Hale previously planned on targeting a different school, but changed her mind because it had “too much security.” 

Hale gained access to the Covenant School by shooting through the glass doors. She gunned down six people –  identified as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney, all age 9, and substitute teacher Cynthia Peak, custodian Mike Hill, both 61, and school headmistress Katherine Koonce, 60.

Hale was fatally shot by two Nashville police officers 14 minutes after authorities received a call that there was an active shooter.

Tags: TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Hard Times for the Professional Never Trump Losers Kurt Schlichter
New York City Councilwoman Gets Ratioed Into Oblivion Over One Question Katie Pavlich
Biden Blows Off Respects for Murdered New York City Police Officer Katie Pavlich
Time for Another Bizarre, Easily-Disprovable Lie From Joe Biden Guy Benson
Did the Hosts of 'The View' Do Their Homework When They Invited This Guest on the Show? Matt Vespa
NYC Subway: Where Safety Is Job No. 30 or So Ann Coulter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Hard Times for the Professional Never Trump Losers Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement