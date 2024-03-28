Tennessee Music Venue to Host ‘Trans Day Of Vengeance’ Event One Year After Nashville School Shooting

A music venue in Tennessee is hosting a “Trans Day of Vengeance” concert right after the one-year anniversary of the shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville. As Townhall covered, a woman who identified as ‘transgender” broke into the school and killed three children and three adults.

According to The Daily Wire, the music venue, Graveyard Gallery, is hosting the concert on March 31. The proceeds will go to a group that reportedly provides so-called “gender-affirming” care, which includes puberty blockers, hormone therapy, and irreversible sex reassignment surgery (via The Daily Wire):

The party comes with Nashville schools in high alert because of the potential for violence on the anniversary of the shooting. The shooting last year came as radical transgender activists rallied for a “Trans Day of Vengeance” on the same day that year, with the Trans Radical Activist Network (TRAN) saying, “The time is now, enough is enough.” [...] The flyer for this year’s event says “all proceeds will be donated to Point of Pride” and that the bands include Dumpster Pussy, Dru The Drifter + The Back Alley Hookers, Boy Clothes, Spinning Lodge, and the Oitakus. It says the event is presented by Boro Fondo, a “music, art, and bike fest” that is advertising the show and asking attendees to “bring new or used chest binders to donate to Point of Pride.”

The Graveyard Gallery in Murfreesboro is hosting a "Trans Day of Vengeance" concert causing schools in Nashville to go on high alert.



They are hosting it on the anniversary of when a trans adult murdered three children and three adults in a school, due to ideological fury. pic.twitter.com/XQDkaQMMk0 — Gays Against Groomers Tennessee (@GAG_tennessee) March 27, 2024

As Townhall reported, the school shooter, Audrey Hale, 28, previously attended the school and wrote a manifesto about the shooting. Townhall also noted that Hale previously planned on targeting a different school, but changed her mind because it had “too much security.”

Hale gained access to the Covenant School by shooting through the glass doors. She gunned down six people – identified as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney, all age 9, and substitute teacher Cynthia Peak, custodian Mike Hill, both 61, and school headmistress Katherine Koonce, 60.

Hale was fatally shot by two Nashville police officers 14 minutes after authorities received a call that there was an active shooter.