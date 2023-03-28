Jim Jordan Blasts IRS for Witness Intimidation
McCarthy Blasts Biden's 'Extreme Approach' to the Debt Limit
Reuters Left One Massive Detail Out of Its Tweet About the Trans School...
Here Are Some of the Worst Takes on the Nashville Christian School Shooting
Biden Torched for Allowing Northern Border to Devolve Into Chaos
$736 Million in COVID Aid Intended for Non-Public Schools Is Missing
Why Biden’s Latest Approval Numbers Should Have Him More Worried Than Usual
'Revolting!': Ted Cruz Eviscerates Mayorkas Over Biden's Border Crisis
Mayorkas Confronted After Border Patrol Admits DHS Doesn't Have Control of the Border
The Reality of a Trans School Shooter Has Journalists Shaming Themselves As Unreal...
If Biden Had Any Sense, He'd Follow DeSantis' Plan on Education
NYC Bill Would Ban Discrimination Based on Weight
School Choice Momentum: Florida Scores a Major Victory. Are Georgia and Texas Next?
Utah Parent Says School District Should Ban the Bible Because It Contains ‘Porn’
Tipsheet

Nashville Police Reveal Why Trans Shooter Didn't Attack First Planned Target

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  March 28, 2023 1:45 PM
AP Photo/John Bazemore

Nashville Police Chief John Drake told reporters on Monday the shooter who attacked a private Christian elementary school, killing three young children and three adults, did not attack a different location because there was too much security.

Audrey Elizabeth Hale, 28, who identified as transgender, gained access to the church by shooting out the glass doors. Nashville police officers were able to arrive and kill Hale within 14 minutes of the first call. Drake said Hale did a threat assessment of the location before deciding to attack the Covenant School.

The six victims fatally shot by the shooter at Covenant School are identified as: Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, all age 9, Cynthia Peak, age 61, Katherine Koonce, age 60, and Mike Hill, age 61.

Drake confirmed the school was specifically targeted by Hale. Police also found a manifesto written by Hale.

Body camera footage from the shooting shows officers rushing in and clearing the building before reaching the second floor. Officers Rex Englebert, a four-year MNPD veteran, and Michael Collazo, a nine-year MNPD veteran, each shot Hale, who was shooting at other officers through a window.

Recommended

WATCH: Trans School Shooter Neutralized in Body-Cam Police Footage Mia Cathell

Hale identifying as transgender and having a manifesto could point to motivation for the attack since Tennessee Governor Bill Lee (R) signed a bill banning transitioning medical services for children earlier this month. Puberty blockers, hormone treatments, and surgeries are not allowed to be given to children under the new law, according to the Tennesseean

Tags: TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WATCH: Trans School Shooter Neutralized in Body-Cam Police Footage Mia Cathell
Reuters Left One Massive Detail Out of Its Tweet About the Trans School Shooter Spencer Brown
Here Are Some of the Worst Takes on the Nashville Christian School Shooting Matt Vespa
Why the Nashville Christian School Shooting Is About to Disappear From the News Cycle Matt Vespa
Are we the Byzantines? Victor Davis Hanson
Americans Have Stopped Trusting the Pentagon With Their Lives Kurt Schlichter
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
WATCH: Trans School Shooter Neutralized in Body-Cam Police Footage Mia Cathell