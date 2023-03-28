Nashville Police Reveal Why Trans Shooter Didn't Attack First Planned Target

Nashville Police Chief John Drake told reporters on Monday the shooter who attacked a private Christian elementary school, killing three young children and three adults, did not attack a different location because there was too much security.

Audrey Elizabeth Hale, 28, who identified as transgender, gained access to the church by shooting out the glass doors. Nashville police officers were able to arrive and kill Hale within 14 minutes of the first call. Drake said Hale did a threat assessment of the location before deciding to attack the Covenant School.

The six victims fatally shot by the shooter at Covenant School are identified as: Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, all age 9, Cynthia Peak, age 61, Katherine Koonce, age 60, and Mike Hill, age 61.

Drake confirmed the school was specifically targeted by Hale. Police also found a manifesto written by Hale.

Nashville Shooter did a threat assessment of another school but decided against an attack due to too much security. Now read that again! pic.twitter.com/2b7Hlem1q4 — Rob O'Donnell (@odonnell_r) March 28, 2023

Body camera footage from the shooting shows officers rushing in and clearing the building before reaching the second floor. Officers Rex Englebert, a four-year MNPD veteran, and Michael Collazo, a nine-year MNPD veteran, each shot Hale, who was shooting at other officers through a window.

Hale identifying as transgender and having a manifesto could point to motivation for the attack since Tennessee Governor Bill Lee (R) signed a bill banning transitioning medical services for children earlier this month. Puberty blockers, hormone treatments, and surgeries are not allowed to be given to children under the new law, according to the Tennesseean