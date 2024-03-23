So-Called 'Trans Women' Are Being Locked Up in Women's Prisons. One Former Inmate Is Speaking Out.

This week, a former inmate turned women’s rights advocate revealed how predators are taking advantage of policies that allow “transgender” people to be imprisoned in facilities that align with their “gender identity” instead of their biological sex.

Amie Ishikawa spoke on the issue with women’s sports advocate Riley Gaines on her podcast, Gaines for Girls.

"A large percentage of the people who are transferring [to women’s prisons] are individuals the state has a hard time keeping safe because of their status that's not trans related. Status with the gangs, being informants, just very problematic individuals. So, they're coming from these level four men's prisons, they’re maximum security, and entering women's general population, which is completely not segregated," Ishikawa explained, adding that women’s prisons are like a “gold mine” for men who are locked up and pretending to be women.

Ishikawa pointed out that there have been reports of male condom dispensers being installed in female prisons, as well as reports of women becoming pregnant.

"This has never been a problem before, clearly, because women don't have penises," she said.

In 2021, Matt covered how two female inmates at Edna Maha became pregnant after sleeping with transgender inmates. It was later revealed that the two prisoners slept with the same inmate, Demi Minor.

Shortly after, Minor was moved to a men’s prison, which Townhall reported. Minor’s former foster mother, Wanda Broach-Butts, told the New York Post in an interview that he’s not actually “transgender.”

“I think all this about him being transgender is a ploy,” she told The Post. “He’s manipulating people to get a better situation for himself and to get attention. He’s learned the language to use. He’s dangerous and he’s a psychopath.”

This year, a female inmate at a women’s correctional facility in New York filed a lawsuit alleging that a male inmate who claimed to be “transgender” raped her.

Ishikawa also shared her concerns about men in women’s prisons in an interview with the Independent Women’s Forum (IWF). She was incarcerated at Central California Women’s Facility (CCWF) for five years. Now, as the head of a nonprofit organization, she keeps in touch with hundreds of female inmates.

In 2021, after California Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law SB 132—legislation that allowed male prisoners to transfer into women’s prisons—Ichikawa began receiving letters, emails, and phone calls from incarcerated women being harmed by this policy.

“There was so much despair and hopelessness, and it was really intense. I reached out to other organizations, the larger organizations that would characteristically help women, and the pushback I got was very surprising,” Ichikawa told IWF. “No one wanted to talk about it. And the people who did want to talk about it told me I needed to get educated and learn the language. Someone actually told me that I needed to be careful, and I didn't care then because it didn't feel political, it felt like a human rights issue, and I still don't care because it is a human rights issue.”