Go Woke Go Broke: Here’s What Happened When a Gym Allowed a Man to Use the Women’s Locker Room

This week, Planet Fitness saw the company’s valuation drop after it canceled the membership of a woman who snapped photos of a man using the women’s locker room at one of its Fairbanks, Alaska locations.

According to Fox Business, the company saw a $400 million dive in valuation from $5.3 billion to $4.9 billion days after the incident occurred, which Townhall reported on.

To recap, a woman named Patricia Silva visited a Planet Fitness gym earlier this month and saw a man shaving in the women’s locker room. She took a photo of the man and confronted him.

“I just came out of Planet Fitness, and there is a man shaving in a women’s bathroom. I realize he wants to be a woman, he gets to be a woman, I love him in Christ, he’s a spiritual being having a human experience, he doesn’t like his gender, so he wants to be a woman, but I’m not comfortable with him shaving in my bathroom,” Silva said in a video about the incident.

Woman in Planet Fitness claims she went into the bathroom and this man who thinks he’s a woman was in there shaving.



Why does @PlanetFitness allow men to use the women’s bathroom and invade women’s private spaces?? pic.twitter.com/qVJ0YUFQvc — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 12, 2024

In a follow-up video, Silva said that the gym canceled her membership as a result of her actions.

“Planet Fitness is defending the man in the women’s locker room. The man with a penis,” she explained.

“This is weird…it’s rather disturbing,” she added, explaining that she took the photo because she thought she was in an "unsafe space."

UPDATE: The woman who exposed a man shaving in an Alaska Planet Fitness women's locker room with a 12-year-old present just had her membership revoked.



Why is @PlanetFitness prioritizing a man with a p*nis using a woman's private space over women's and girls' safety? https://t.co/2WLOzdpf3J pic.twitter.com/XVg6h8pGlA — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 14, 2024

Women’s sports advocate Riley Gaines responded to the company’s valuation drop on X.

“Keep going,” she wrote, “Budlight [sic] ‘em,” referring to the controversy that ensued last year when Bud Light partnered with a man who masquerades as a woman to promote their product.

Keep going



Budlight 'em https://t.co/yntCEs77tq — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) March 21, 2024



