Progressive Reporter Rips Into Don Lemon Over His Tantrum About Elon Dumping His...
Watch a Biden Judicial Nominee Totally Collapse When Pressed About Assault Weapons Bans
Why Fox News' Peter Doocy Was Aghast at Jake Sullivan's Answer About Biden...
Wait, Did Google Just Change the Search Results for Bloodbath to Help Democrats?
Ronna McDaniel Has a New Gig
Here We Go Again? MTG Files Motion to Remove Speaker Johnson.
A Maryland Town's Entire Police Force Has Been Suspended. Residents Have No Clue...
EV Agenda Suffers Major Blow in Maine
Whistleblower Alleges CIA Blocked Investigators From Interviewing Hunter Biden Associate D...
CNN: There's Been a 'Tremendous Change' in Polling on One Issue Since 2020...and...
Retiring GOP Rep Gives His Party a Proverbial Middle Finger on the Way...
Manhattan School Board Takes Bold Step to Protect Women’s Sports From Trans Athletes
White House, Allies Scream 'Islamophobia' to Defend Radical Biden Judicial Pick on Verge...
On Omnibus, Chip Roy Warns a 'Vote for This Bill Is a Vote...
Tipsheet

Go Woke Go Broke: Here’s What Happened When a Gym Allowed a Man to Use the Women’s Locker Room

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  March 22, 2024 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

This week, Planet Fitness saw the company’s valuation drop after it canceled the membership of a woman who snapped photos of a man using the women’s locker room at one of its Fairbanks, Alaska locations.

Advertisement

According to Fox Business, the company saw a $400 million dive in valuation from $5.3 billion to $4.9 billion days after the incident occurred, which Townhall reported on. 

To recap, a woman named Patricia Silva visited a Planet Fitness gym earlier this month and saw a man shaving in the women’s locker room. She took a photo of the man and confronted him. 

“I just came out of Planet Fitness, and there is a man shaving in a women’s bathroom. I realize he wants to be a woman, he gets to be a woman, I love him in Christ, he’s a spiritual being having a human experience, he doesn’t like his gender, so he wants to be a woman, but I’m not comfortable with him shaving in my bathroom,” Silva said in a video about the incident. 

In a follow-up video, Silva said that the gym canceled her membership as a result of her actions. 

“Planet Fitness is defending the man in the women’s locker room. The man with a penis,” she explained.

Recommended

Here We Go Again? MTG Files Motion to Remove Speaker Johnson. Spencer Brown
Advertisement

“This is weird…it’s rather disturbing,” she added, explaining that she took the photo because she thought she was in an "unsafe space."

Women’s sports advocate Riley Gaines responded to the company’s valuation drop on X. 

“Keep going,” she wrote, “Budlight [sic] ‘em,” referring to the controversy that ensued last year when Bud Light partnered with a man who masquerades as a woman to promote their product.


Tags: TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here We Go Again? MTG Files Motion to Remove Speaker Johnson. Spencer Brown
Senator John Kennedy vs. Climate Change Activist Townhall Video
White House, Allies Scream 'Islamophobia' to Defend Radical Biden Judicial Pick on Verge of Defeat Guy Benson
Why Fox News' Peter Doocy Was Aghast at Jake Sullivan's Answer About Biden and Israel Matt Vespa
CNN: There's Been a 'Tremendous Change' in Polling on One Issue Since 2020...and It Favors Trump Leah Barkoukis
Biden's Border Blowup Victor Davis Hanson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here We Go Again? MTG Files Motion to Remove Speaker Johnson. Spencer Brown
Advertisement