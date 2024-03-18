Here's Why Planet Fitness Revoked This Woman's Membership

Planet Fitness revoked the membership of a woman who took a photo of a man who believes he is “transgender” and was using one of the women’s locker rooms.

The incident occurred at a location in Fairbanks, Alaska, according to a report from Fox News.

"As the home of the Judgement Free Zone, Planet Fitness is committed to creating an inclusive environment," Planet Fitness chief corporate affairs officer McCall Gosselin wrote in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"Our gender identity non-discrimination policy, states that members and guests may use the gym facilities that best align with their sincere, self-reported gender identity. The member who posted on social media violated our mobile device policy that prohibits taking photos of individuals in the locker room, which resulted in their membership being terminated.,” Gosselin added.

The woman, Patricia Silva, visited the location last week and saw the man shaving in the women’s locker room.

“I just came out of Planet Fitness, and there is a man shaving in a women’s bathroom. I realize he wants to be a woman, he gets to be a woman, I love him in Christ, he’s a spiritual being having a human experience, he doesn’t like his gender, so he wants to be a woman, but I’m not comfortable with him shaving in my bathroom,” Silva said in a video about the incident.

Woman in Planet Fitness claims she went into the bathroom and this man who thinks he’s a woman was in there shaving.



Why does @PlanetFitness allow men to use the women’s bathroom and invade women’s private spaces?? pic.twitter.com/qVJ0YUFQvc — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 12, 2024

“Day two of Planet Fitness saga. I came in Monday, there’s a man in the women’s locker room shaving. A little girl sitting in the corner, she could have been 12 years old, in a towel, kind of freaked out there’s a man shaving in her locker room,” she said. “Well, I was offended, I took a picture of him, and I asked him, ‘Why are you there? You are a man with a penis. Why are you in the women’s locker room?’ And he justified by saying ‘I’m queer LGB’ and I said, ‘You shouldn’t be in the women’s locker room’...this morning I got canceled. Planet Fitness is defending the man in the women’s locker room. The man with a penis. Rather than the child sitting in the corner with the towel wrapped around her.”

“This is weird…it’s rather disturbing,” she added, explaining that she took the photo because she thought she in an "unsafe space."

UPDATE: The woman who exposed a man shaving in an Alaska Planet Fitness women's locker room with a 12-year-old present just had her membership revoked.



Why is @PlanetFitness prioritizing a man with a p*nis using a woman's private space over women's and girls' safety? https://t.co/2WLOzdpf3J pic.twitter.com/XVg6h8pGlA — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 14, 2024



