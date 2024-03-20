Biden Moves Forward With Unhinged Electric Vehicle Mandate
Here's What Trump Had to Say About a National Abortion Ban

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  March 20, 2024 4:15 PM
In an interview this week, former President Donald Trump signaled that he would back a national 15-week abortion ban. 

Trump made the remarks in a radio interview with the “Sid & Friends in the Morning” show on WABC.

“We’re going to come up with a time — and maybe we could bring the country together on that issue,” Trump said in the interview. “The number of weeks now, people are agreeing on 15. And I’m thinking in terms of that. And it’ll come out to something that’s very reasonable. But people are really, even hard-liners are agreeing, seems to be, 15 weeks seems to be a number that people are agreeing at.”

“Everybody agrees — you’ve heard this for years — all the legal scholars on both sides agree: It’s a state issue. It shouldn’t be a federal issue, it’s a state issue,” he also added.

Last week, reports broke that Trump, who is running against President Joe Biden in this year’s election, is “laser-focused” on the issue of abortion when it comes to his vice presidential pick, which Townhall covered.

“The president understands it as a treacherous issue — one that you can actually trip up and fall on your face with,” a source told NBC News. The source added that Trump would most likely not risk picking “someone with a six-week ban in their discussions or someone without any commitment on the exceptions.”

“He’s concerned it will have a drag on the ticket if they’re seen as holding too staunch a position,” the source said. 

Sarah also covered how Trump told Mediabuzz that he “would like to see if we could make both sides happy” on the issue of abortion.

