Trump Says This Issue Is a 'Top Concern' for Choosing His Vice President

Former President Donald Trump, who is running against President Joe Biden in this year’s election, is “laser-focused” on the issue of abortion when it comes to his vice presidential pick, according to a report from NBC News.

Reportedly, a Mar-a-Lago member told Trump to pick a running mate who is not too hard-line on the abortion issue. This came when Trump asked diners at Mar-a-Lago what issues were top of mind for them.

“The president understands it as a treacherous issue — one that you can actually trip up and fall on your face with,” a source told NBC News. The person added that Trump would most likely not risk picking “someone with a six-week ban in their discussions or someone without any commitment on the exceptions.”

“He’s concerned it will have a drag on the ticket if they’re seen as holding too staunch a position,” the source said.

Reportedly, two candidates that are “mentioned with some concern” are South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (via NBC News):

Noem’s team confirmed to NBC News that she met with Trump at Mar-a-Lago on Feb. 26, but it declined to disclose any details about the conversation. Her state was among those with trigger bans that took effect after the Dobbs decision overturned Roe v. Wade. Abortion is now completely banned there, with an exception only to save the life of the woman. She has called herself an “absolutist” on the issue, and she defended her state’s lack of rape and incest exceptions when she was asked in a CNN interview whether a 10-year-old rape victim should be forced to give birth. Last year, Noem told CBS News that her state’s ban on abortion is “a model for the Republican Party.”

South Carolina, on the other hand, passed a ban that does not allow abortion at the time of fetal heartbeat detection. Scott called the legislation “good news.” In addition, Scott said he would “sign the most conservative pro-life legislation that they can get through congress.”

One of the sources told NBC, “I would be stunned beyond belief if he chose somebody that gave him complications around that issue,” mentioning both Scott and Noem as among those who might do that.

Abortion has been a major issue since the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade. Reports indicate that Republicans suffered in the 2022 midterm elections over the issue.

This week, Matt covered how Trump became the 2024 Republican nominee. Trump revealed his options for vice president, including DeSantis, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida, and former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

