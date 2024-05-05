DNC Prepares for Violent Pro-Hamas Protests

The Democratic Party is bracing for massive protests during the Democratic National Convention, comparing it to another chaotic event from the 1968 convention.

As pro-Hamas protests continue to rage through college campuses due to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, concerns that similar protests will occur during the DNC convention this August in Chicago.

Former President Barack Obama’s chief of staff William Daley told the Washington Post that the chaotic college protests that have occurred in the past week have “taken the demonstrations to a different level.”

“It portends that you have the potential for big demonstrations. Whether they get violent — that’s more imaginable today than it was a year ago,” he said.

The DNC is reportedly taking no chances with the potential risk that pro-Hamas protesters will show up as they continue to harass President Joe Biden for supporting Israel.

“Peaceful protest is fundamental to American democracy, and has been a fixture of political conventions for decades,” DNC spokesman Matt Hill said in a statement. “While Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans stoke political violence, we support the ongoing security coordination at all levels of government to keep our convention safe.”

Despite the attempt to deflect the image of chaos onto Trump and the Republicans, strategists are increasingly concerned that protests at the convention could render the argument moot. The White Hosue has struggled to find an approach to the War in Gaza that would satisfy its traditional pro-Israeli cadres while also placating the younger liberals, who have been vehemently critical of President Joe Biden’s response. The scenes of chaos wrought by the latter have proven to be a major thorn in Biden’s side and threaten to tank his image as a figure of stability in contrast to Trump’s chaos. Via the Washington Examiner.

It is important to note that pro-Hamas demonstrators have already revealed plans to disrupt the DNC convention.

Trump campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt is blaming Biden’s reckless policies for Democrat voters protesting in anger toward him.

Voters from both political aisles have wavered dissatisfaction with the president as the southern border continues to remain out of control and inflation sits at an all-time high. Add these issues to the violent campus protests, voters are increasingly abandoning the president’s side.