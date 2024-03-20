Republican Governor to Send National Guard Troops to the Southern Border

Biden Moves Forward With Unhinged Electric Vehicle Mandate
Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  March 20, 2024 12:30 PM
This week, Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders directed the Arkansas National Guard to send soldiers to the southern border to assist the Texas National Guard amid the ever-growing illegal immigration crisis. 

According to a press release from Sanders’ office, the Arkansas National Guard is sending approximately 40 Guardsmen to help secure the border. 

“President Biden opened our southern border to an invasion of illegal immigrants, drugs, and human trafficking and is now criticizing Texas for stepping up where his administration has failed,” Sanders said in a statement. 

“I’ve seen the crisis our President created firsthand, and I know the incredible men and women of the Arkansas Guard can help supplement Texas’ efforts to keep our border secure and our states safe,” she added. 

Sanders is the latest Republican governor to step up and send troops to help secure the border. Late last month, Townhall covered how South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem announced that she would send soldiers to the southern border.

“The border is a warzone, so we’re sending soldiers,” Noem wrote on X. “The SD-Guard’s primary mission will be construction of a wall to stem the flow of illegal immigrants, drug cartels, and human trafficking into the United States of America.”

Under President Joe Biden’s leadership, illegal border crossings have surged and illegal immigrants have been accused of violent crimes. In recent weeks, this includes the death of 22-year-old student Laken Riley and a Lebanese national who was caught trying to illegally cross the border who admitted to being a member of Hezbollah and wanting to make a bomb. 

