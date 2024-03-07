U.S. House Passes Laken Riley Act

On Thursday, the United States House of Representatives passed H.R. 7511, the Laken Riley Act, which would require Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to issue detainers and take custody of illegal aliens who commit theft-related crimes.

The legislation passed 251-170 with 37 Democrats joining all Republicans to pass it. The bill was named after Laken Hope Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student who was allegedly murdered late last month by an illegal alien. The suspect, Jose Antonio Ibarra, 26, is a Venezuelan national who allegedly entered the United States illegally and was released after being initially detained.

"While we can't bring Laken back, we must now turn our focus to doing everything we can to prevent this from happening to another American,” Republican Rep. Mike Collins (GA), who authored the bill, said.

"The Laken Riley Act is a key piece in our fight to restore the rule of law and get criminal illegal aliens off our streets,” he added. "Let’s continue to pray for her family and friends as they grieve her loss and resolve to continue to fight for the American people against the lawlessness created by this administration."

According to a press release from Collin’s office, the legislation will call on President Joe Biden to reinstate federal immigration policies that may have prevented Riley’s death (via Congressman Mike Collins):

It condemns President Joe Biden's border policies, including catch and release, and calls on him to reinstate "Remain in Mexico."

It would amend federal law to require Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to issue detainers and take custody of illegal aliens who commit theft-related crimes, such as shoplifting, as defined by state and local law.

It allows state Attorneys General to sue the Secretary of Homeland Security for injunctive relief if immigration actions such as parole, violation of detention requirements, or other policy failures harm that state or its citizens The bill directly addresses one of the federal policy issues related to Laken Riley's murder. As is widely reported, Jose Ibarra was cited for shoplifting by the Athens Police Department prior to killing Ms. Riley. If local law enforcement had called ICE, and ICE issued a detainer and picked him up, Laken Riley would be alive.

On Wednesday, Collins shared that he had invited Riley’s parents to attend Biden’s State of the Union address. The couple declined to attend.

“I invited Laken Riley’s parents to the State of the Union address, but understandably, they have chosen to stay home as they grieve the loss of their daughter,” Collins posted on X.

“Therefore, the seat reserved for my guest will remain vacant to honor Laken and all American victims of illegal alien crime.”

