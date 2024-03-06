Here’s How Georgia Lawmakers Responded to Laken Riley’s Death

Late last week, the Georgia state House passed a bill that would allow police to arrest those suspected of entering the United States illegally. This comes shortly after an illegal immigrant was arrested in connection with the murder of a college student in the state.

According to Fox 5 Atlanta, the House voted 97-74 for House Bill 1105 (via Fox 5 Atlanta):

The bill would also set new requirements for how jail officials should check with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to determine whether people are known to be in the country illegally. Republican state Rep. Jesse Petrea of Savannah said that clause is needed to enforce existing state law requiring sheriffs to check with ICE on people who don’t appear to be American citizens. [...] The bill would make sheriffs who don’t check immigration status guilty of a misdemeanor. The bill would also deny state funding to jails and sheriffs that don’t cooperate.

Riley, 22, was murdered while out for a run in a wooded area of the campus of the University of Georgia on Feb. 22. Riley was discovered dead after it was reported that she never returned home from her run. The following day, police charged Jose Antonio Ibarra, a Venezuelan national in the United States illegally, with her murder.

"Fixing policy in the face of unspeakable tragedy is not politics," said Rep. Houston Gaines, a Republican from Athens, reportedly said of the bill. "It’s doing the right thing to ensure something like this never occurs again."

If the bill becomes law, Georgia will follow in the footsteps of Texas, which enacted similar legislation.

As Townhall covered, Texas authorities began arresting illegal immigrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border illegally in Eagle Pass.

“Under the authority of Gov. @GregAbbott_TX’s Border Disaster Declaration, @TxDPS Troopers are arresting illegal immigrants for criminal trespass at #ShelbyPark in Eagle Pass,” Texas Department of Public Safety Spokesman Chris Olivarez wrote. “Troopers are enforcing criminal trespass on single adult men & women. The State of #Texas will maintain a proactive posture in curbing illegal border crossings between the ports of entry.”

Under the authority of Gov. @GregAbbott_TX’s Border Disaster Declaration, @TxDPS Troopers are arresting illegal immigrants for criminal trespass at #ShelbyPark in Eagle Pass. Troopers are enforcing criminal trespass on single adult men & women. The State of #Texas will maintain a… pic.twitter.com/EuRhYDNYLH — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) January 18, 2024



