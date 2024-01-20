Texas Authorities Begin Arresting Illegal Immigrants at Southern Border

Texas authorities have begun arresting illegal immigrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border illegally in Eagle Pass, according to multiple reports.

This week, Texas Department of Public Safety Spokesman Chris Olivarez shared on X that illegal immigrants would be arrested going forward.

“Under the authority of Gov. @GregAbbott_TX’s Border Disaster Declaration, @TxDPS Troopers are arresting illegal immigrants for criminal trespass at #ShelbyPark in Eagle Pass,” he wrote. “Troopers are enforcing criminal trespass on single adult men & women. The State of #Texas will maintain a proactive posture in curbing illegal border crossings between the ports of entry.”

Late last month, Townhall covered how the Biden administration warned Texas that it will sue the state if it implemented the law.

"Because SB 4 is unconstitutional and will disrupt the federal government's operations, we request that Texas forbear in its enforcement," Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Brian Boynton said in a letter to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

If Texas did not heed the Biden administration's demand, "the United States intends to file suit to enjoin the enforcement of SB 4," Boynton warned.

In response, Abbott stated that the Biden administration “refuses” to enforce immigration laws.

“The Biden Admin. not only refuses to enforce current U.S. immigration laws, they now want to stop Texas from enforcing laws against illegal immigration,” Abbott wrote. “I’ve never seen such hostility to the rule of law in America. Biden is destroying America. Texas is trying to save it.”

Earlier this month, the Biden administration claimed that Texas denied federal agents access to a section of the southern border in their efforts to save three illegal immigrants who drowned. Shortly after, the Texas Military Department (TMD) responded to the claims.

“TMD was contacted by Border Patrol at approximately 9:00pm in reference to a migrant distress situation. TMD had a unit in the vicinity of the boat ramp and actively searched the river with lights and night vision goggles. No migrants were observed,” the statement read.

“At no time did TMD security personnel along the river observe any distressed migrants, nor did TMD turn back any illegal immigrants from the US during this period. Also, at no point was TMD made aware of any bodies in the area of Shelby Park nor was TMD made aware of any bodies being discovered on the U.S. side of the border regarding this situation,” it continued.