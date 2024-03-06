Trump Lands a Big Endorsement After Clinching Super Tuesday
The Fallout Over MSNBC's Laugh Fest Is Getting Worse
Biden EPA Faces Legal Challenge to Its 'Radical' New Air Quality Mandate
Haley Formally Drops Out of Race, Offers Some Thoughts on Trump Being the...
Another Presidential Candidate Suspends Campaign After Super Tuesday Losses
Menendez Responds After Getting Hit With New Criminal Charges
Colorado Republicans Send Secretary of State a Message: 'Start Packing Your Bags'
The New and Improved Trump Terrifies the Democrats
Uh Oh: It's Getting Even Worse for 'Naughty Fani'
CBS News Poll on 2024 Is Even More Telling With This Response to...
When Will These Companies Learn? Doritos Drops 'Trans' Influencer After Sickening Tweets R...
Katie Porter Will Be Out of Congress As Schiff and Garvey Face Off...
Trump and Biden's Statements Last Night Offered a Road Map to Their Themes...
‘So Cringe’: Democrats Keep Bringing Up ‘Sesame Street’
Tipsheet

This Democrat Governor Just Vetoed a Bill That Would Let Police Arrest Illegal Aliens

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  March 06, 2024 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs just vetoed a Republican-backed bill that would protect the United States from the illegal alien invasion happening under President Joe Biden’s leadership.

Advertisement

The legislation would have made it a crime for illegal immigrants to enter the state through Mexico through any location other than a designated port of entry. The bill would allow local law enforcement to arrest these non-citizens. A violation would be a “top-tier misdemeanor – or a low-level felony for a second offense,” according to POLITICO:

In a letter to Arizona Senate President Warren Petersen on Monday, Hobbs said the measure raised constitutional concerns and was expected to lead to costly litigation.

“This bill does not secure our border, will be harmful for communities and businesses in our state, and burdensome for law enforcement personnel and the state judicial system,” Hobbs wrote.

[...]

The bill’s sponsor, Republican Sen. Janae Shamp, said in a statement that the veto “is a prime example of the chaos Hobbs is unleashing in our state while perpetuating this open border crisis as Biden’s accomplice.”

In a video on X (formerly Twitter), Hobbs described the bill as “anti-immigrant” legislation, omitting that the legislation targets Illegal aliens, specifically. 

“I know there’s frustration by the federal government’s failure to secure our border, but this bill is not the solution,” Hobbs claimed. 

Recommended

The Fallout Over MSNBC's Laugh Fest Is Getting Worse Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

Arizona is one of the states at the front lines of the border crisis. Over in Texas, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed off on legislation allowing police to arrest illegal immigrants. As Townhall covered, Texas authorities began carrying out arrests in Eagle Pass. 

“Under the authority of Gov. @GregAbbott_TX’s Border Disaster Declaration, @TxDPS Troopers are arresting illegal immigrants for criminal trespass at #ShelbyPark in Eagle Pass,” Texas Department of Public Safety Spokesman Chris Olivarez wrote. “Troopers are enforcing criminal trespass on single adult men & women. The State of #Texas will maintain a proactive posture in curbing illegal border crossings between the ports of entry.”


Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Fallout Over MSNBC's Laugh Fest Is Getting Worse Katie Pavlich
Uh Oh: It's Getting Even Worse for 'Naughty Fani' Guy Benson
Trump Lands a Big Endorsement After Clinching Super Tuesday Katie Pavlich
Haley Formally Drops Out of Race, Offers Some Thoughts on Trump Being the Nominee Spencer Brown
The Renewable Scam John Stossel
Trump 'Lawfare' Update Byron York

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Fallout Over MSNBC's Laugh Fest Is Getting Worse Katie Pavlich
Advertisement