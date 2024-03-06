This Democrat Governor Just Vetoed a Bill That Would Let Police Arrest Illegal Aliens

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs just vetoed a Republican-backed bill that would protect the United States from the illegal alien invasion happening under President Joe Biden’s leadership.

The legislation would have made it a crime for illegal immigrants to enter the state through Mexico through any location other than a designated port of entry. The bill would allow local law enforcement to arrest these non-citizens. A violation would be a “top-tier misdemeanor – or a low-level felony for a second offense,” according to POLITICO:

In a letter to Arizona Senate President Warren Petersen on Monday, Hobbs said the measure raised constitutional concerns and was expected to lead to costly litigation. “This bill does not secure our border, will be harmful for communities and businesses in our state, and burdensome for law enforcement personnel and the state judicial system,” Hobbs wrote. [...] The bill’s sponsor, Republican Sen. Janae Shamp, said in a statement that the veto “is a prime example of the chaos Hobbs is unleashing in our state while perpetuating this open border crisis as Biden’s accomplice.”

In a video on X (formerly Twitter), Hobbs described the bill as “anti-immigrant” legislation, omitting that the legislation targets Illegal aliens, specifically.

“I know there’s frustration by the federal government’s failure to secure our border, but this bill is not the solution,” Hobbs claimed.

Anti-immigrant legislation to score cheap political points has no place in our state. SB1231 does not secure our border. Instead, it demonizes our communities, hurts businesses and farmers, and burdens law enforcement and our judicial system.



I know there’s frustration about the… pic.twitter.com/JyGSpvr9tj — Governor Katie Hobbs (@GovernorHobbs) March 5, 2024

Arizona is one of the states at the front lines of the border crisis. Over in Texas, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed off on legislation allowing police to arrest illegal immigrants. As Townhall covered, Texas authorities began carrying out arrests in Eagle Pass.

“Under the authority of Gov. @GregAbbott_TX’s Border Disaster Declaration, @TxDPS Troopers are arresting illegal immigrants for criminal trespass at #ShelbyPark in Eagle Pass,” Texas Department of Public Safety Spokesman Chris Olivarez wrote. “Troopers are enforcing criminal trespass on single adult men & women. The State of #Texas will maintain a proactive posture in curbing illegal border crossings between the ports of entry.”

Under the authority of Gov. @GregAbbott_TX’s Border Disaster Declaration, @TxDPS Troopers are arresting illegal immigrants for criminal trespass at #ShelbyPark in Eagle Pass. Troopers are enforcing criminal trespass on single adult men & women. The State of #Texas will maintain a… pic.twitter.com/EuRhYDNYLH — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) January 18, 2024



