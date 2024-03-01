The Men Biden Invited to America
Schools in This Blue City Are Struggling to Accommodate Illegal Immigrants

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  March 01, 2024 3:45 PM
Richard Alan Hannon/The Advocate via AP

Documents obtained by parental rights organization Parents Defending Education show how Denver, Colorado schools are struggling to accommodate illegal immigrant students. 

The records obtained by PDE through a CORA request show the deputy chief of staff for the Denver Public Schools’ superintendent asking the chief of schools and the chief of academics for guidance on addressing “the issue of our new students” with a board member. 

In the email, which was sent in October, Deborah Staten, deputy chief of staff for the superintendent, stated, “They have heard that our new students are impacting the enrollment cap. They have heard that teachers need more support in classrooms. They have heard that we need more support with language services in some of our schools.”

Shortly after, a staff member for Democrat Mayor Mike Johnston contacted Staten and Deep Badehsha, a DPS political liaison, to propose using DPS buildings for “a series of legal clinics in November and December to help new arrivals apply for Temporary Protected Status and Employment Authorization Documents.”

In another email correspondence, it was noted that the Mayor’s office was working on using a gymnasium as a shelter for illegal immigrants. Other emails showed discussions about finding a way to accommodate students who are new to the states. 

In January, Townhall covered how Denver officials announced that it would begin limiting the number of days illegal immigrants can stay in its shelters and will send those who overstay out onto the streets. This came after it was revealed that Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, a Democrat, indicated that the city needed to prepare for cuts in the 2024 budget to handle the illegal immigrants. 

Last month, residents of the neighboring town of Lakewood, urged their city council to not help out Denver with its overwhelming illegal immigrant crisis. 

And, a U.S. citizen who legally immigrated from Thailand told The Denver Gazette that illegal immigrant camps that have been set up in recent months are hurting her business and her community. 

“I want to cry right now,” Cordova said. “I can’t take it anymore.”

