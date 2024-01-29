Blue City to Evict Illegal Immigrants From Shelters Next Month

The city of Denver, Colorado will begin limiting the number of days illegal immigrants can stay in its shelters and will send those who overstay out onto the streets, according to a report from NBC News.

Reportedly, around 40,000 illegal immigrants have arrived in the city over the course of the past year. Many come on buses from the Texas-Mexico border.

Starting Feb. 5, the city will implement the limitations on how long an illegal immigrant can stay in the city’s shelters. One family from Venezuela told NBC that they received notice they would be evicted from their hotel. Their stay is being paid for by the city.

“Just yesterday they started throwing away the toys, the bicycles in the common area,” the mother said. “We don’t know where we will go next.”

In addition, the city’s “safety net” hospital, Denver Health, is reportedly asking the federal government for aid covering $10 million in unpaid medical bills due to illegal immigrants.

“I think it’s been an unheeded call so far in terms of who’s going to be responsible for the health care of this population," Dr. Steven Federico, a pediatrician and chief of government and community affairs at Denver Health, told NBC News. "In the meantime, it falls on safety net hospitals like Denver Health."

The unpaid medical bills at Denver Health is just one component of how much the city needs to cover the costs of services caused by the illegal immigrants (via NBC News):

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston estimates the city will need $100 million over 2024 to pay for housing, schooling, health care and other services as a result of the unexpected influx of migrants.

Reportedly, nearly 3,000 illegal immigrant children, mostly from Venezuela, have enrolled in the Denver Public School system since July. One school principal told the outlet that he receives five to 10 new immigrant students per week (via NBC News):

Endres says over 600 of the students come with little to no schooling, so they spend time in a specialized classroom to get accustomed. “We’ve gotten a lot of new kids really quickly, with a lot of needs,” Endres said. “It’s been getting creative in a lot of spaces. It’s been bringing a lot of other departments in. And it’s been an adventure that we’re glad to be on.”

Earlier this month, Townhall covered how a U.S. citizen who legally immigrated from Thailand told The Denver Gazette that illegal immigrant camps that have been set up in recent months are hurting her business and her community.

The woman, Tip Cordova, told the outlet that she immigrated to the United States and became the owner of a Shell gas station and a shop near I-25 in Denver 25 years ago. Now, her business is a few steps away from an illegal immigrant camp. As a result, business is down 50 percent, trash litters the surrounding area, and items like windshield wipers have been stolen.

“I want to cry right now,” Cordova told the outlet. “I can’t take it anymore.”