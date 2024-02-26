Vote Now for Who Should Be Trump's VP
Here's What Trump Said to Argentina's Javier Milei at CPAC
Trump Ends CPAC With an 'I Told You So' Address to Attendees
CPAC 2024 Recap
Pentagon Releases Findings of Investigation Into Lloyd Austin's ICU Coverup
Jim Jordan Lays Out the Case Against Biden and the Family Brand
This Insider Account of New York Times Leftist Insanity Is Something Else
We Now Know Who Was Behind That Fake Biden Robocall
NY State Legislature Votes Down New Bipartisan Congressional Maps
HBU Poll Shows Bad News for Biden With Key Demographic in Battleground State
Has Matt Rosendale Made a Decision on Running for Reelection?
A Staggering Amount of 'Trans' Prisoners in One Country Are Locked Up for...
The ‘Rule of Cool’ Triumphs in Helldivers 2, and the Left Doesn’t Get...
Here’s What Gavin Newsom Said About Third-Trimester Abortions
Tipsheet

Lawmakers in Left-Wing State Push for Bill Requiring Teachers to Use ‘Preferred Pronouns’

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  February 26, 2024 5:00 PM
Richard Alan Hannon/The Advocate via AP

On Friday, the Colorado state legislature advanced a bill that would require K-12 schools to implement policies forcing teachers to address students by their “preferred pronouns.” 

Advertisement

According to a report from Fox News, House Bill 1039, would also mandate educators to call students by their so-called “chosen names.” This would include extracurricular activities, attendance lists, and the students’ school ID cards. 

Reportedly, the bill is backed by the left-wing Colorado Youth Advisory Council. The group reportedly said that many “school administrative systems cause humiliation for transgender Colorado youth when schools use the students’ deadnames (birth names that do not align with their gender identities).” 

"When schools keep a student’s former name and gender marker on school transcripts and records, it outs transgender students to their peers, thereby violating their privacy," the group wrote to lawmakers before they voted.

Predictably, Republican lawmakers pointed out that the bill violates parents’ rights (via Fox News): 

State Rep. Anthony Hartsook, a Republican, called the bill "open-ended and ill-defined" that could lead to "many, many paths."

"We open up Pandora's Box for discernment on what is discriminatory and what is not, what is intentional and what is not," Hatsook said on the House floor. "Who starts deciding that when and where do we start deciding that? When and where do we bring the parents into that discussion?"

Republican State Rep. Brandi Bradley agreed with Hartsook and urged colleagues to vote "no" on the legislation.

"And now we have told the teachers that they're being discriminatory," Bradley said of the bill. "I have four teenagers. They are awesome kids, but sometimes they like to play games. So tell me how codifying or putting this bill in is not going to go against teachers and their rights in a field where we already have so much shortage?"

Republican State Rep. Rose Pugliese added she does not want schools to know more about her kids than she does. 

"Parents have the right to know," said Pugliese.

Recommended

This Insider Account of New York Times Leftist Insanity Is Something Else Spencer Brown
Advertisement

Reportedly, pro-LGBTQ+ lawmakers believe that children who believe they are “transgender” who have not come out to their parents would be in danger if the legislation is not approved. 

The issue of addressing students by their “preferred pronouns” has become an issue at school districts across the country. Townhall has previously reported on many school districts that conceal information about students’ gender identities from parents. However, several polls have shown that parents support policies that keep them in the loop. 

This month, a couple in Indiana asked the United States Supreme Court to intervene after their child, who is “transgender,” was taken from their home by the state when they refused to use his chosen name and pronouns. 

Tags: EDUCATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This Insider Account of New York Times Leftist Insanity Is Something Else Spencer Brown
Will the Democrats Let Donald Trump Be President If He Wins? Kurt Schlichter
Here's What Trump Said to Argentina's Javier Milei at CPAC Matt Vespa
NY State Legislature Votes Down New Bipartisan Congressional Maps Rebecca Downs
You Own Nothing Allen West
We Now Know Who Was Behind That Fake Biden Robocall Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
This Insider Account of New York Times Leftist Insanity Is Something Else Spencer Brown
Advertisement