Not All Republican Senators Want the Mayorkas Impeachment to Go Away
Biden Buys Another Round of Votes in Defiance of the Supreme Court
Nancy Pelosi Isn't the Only One Peddling Russian Interference Nonsense
Boeing Announces Leadership Shakeup in Wake of Door Plug Failure
New Biden Video Attacks GOP Over Ukraine Aid but That's Not What People...
Largest-Ever COVID Vaccine Study Finds What Many of Us Already Suspected
Here's What New York's AG Is Threatening If Trump Doesn't Pay Civil Fraud...
Why Does Liz Cheney Still Insist on Trying to Tell House Republicans How...
Who Are the New KC Shooting Suspects?
Chairman Jim Jordan Shares What He Expects to Hear From James Biden
One Country's Military Is Taking Trans ‘Inclusion’ to a New Level
The Biden White House Is Not Happy With The New York Times Right...
Elementary School Assistant Principal: Kids Reading Porn in Schools? A-OK!
The Evil of Hamas Is Also a Threat to America
Tipsheet

Indiana Parents Say Their Child Was Removed From Their Home Over Preferred Pronoun Usage

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  February 21, 2024 5:00 PM
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

A couple in Indiana has asked the United States Supreme Court to intervene after their child, who is “transgender,” was taken from their home by the state when they refused to use his chosen name and pronouns. 

Advertisement

The parents, Mary and Jeremy Cox, are Catholic. The couple did not address their son by his preferred name and pronouns because it does not align with their religious beliefs (via Fox News):

In 2019, Mary and Jeremy's son told them that he identified as a girl, but in line with their Catholic religious beliefs that God created human beings with an immutable sex, male or female, they did not believe in referring to him using pronouns and a name inconsistent with his biology. 

In addition, the Coxes believed their son was struggling with underlying mental health conditions, including an eating disorder, so they sought therapeutic care for both.

In 2021, state officials began investigating the Coxes. The teen was then removed from their custody and placed in a so-called “gender-affirming” home. 

"This is what every parent is afraid of," Mary and Jeremy Cox said in a press release. "We love our son and wanted to care for him, but the state of Indiana robbed us of that opportunity by taking him from our home and banning us from speaking to him about gender."

"We are hopeful that the Justices will take our case and protect other parents from having to endure the nightmare we did," they added. 

Reportedly, when the case was first heard in a trial court, Indiana officials claimed that the child belonged in a home where they would be accepted as a girl. 

Recommended

Who Are the New KC Shooting Suspects? Mia Cathell
Advertisement

"Keeping a child away from loving parents because of their religious beliefs—even when the state admits there was no abuse or neglect—is wrong and it’s against the law," Lori Windham, vice president and senior counsel at Becket, reportedly said. "The Court should take this case and make clear that other states can’t take children away because of ideological disagreements."

Late last month, Townhall covered how a family in Glasgow, Montana reportedly lost custody of their daughter after they expressed disapproval for her gender transition. 

Tags: TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Who Are the New KC Shooting Suspects? Mia Cathell
New Biden Video Attacks GOP Over Ukraine Aid but That's Not What People Noticed Spencer Brown
Will Trump Seek Revenge If Reelected? Former President Has a 'Drop the Mic' Response During Town Hall. Leah Barkoukis
Dark Times Are Ahead. No One Will Protect You. Kurt Schlichter
Why Does Liz Cheney Still Insist on Trying to Tell House Republicans How to Run Things? Rebecca Downs
Judge Engoron's Retribution Byron York

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Who Are the New KC Shooting Suspects? Mia Cathell
Advertisement