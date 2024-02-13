Jon Stewart Returns to The Daily Show to Rip Into Joe Biden (and...
The Media Should Ponder This Question Regarding the Attempted Mass Shooting at Lakewood...
Oh, We Know Kamala Harris Is Ready to Do This
Biden's Team Must Eventually Trot Joe Out on Stage to Face the Music
Here's What Neighbors Had to Say About the Houston Megachurch Shooter
Republican Killjoys
Kirby Pressed on Biden Campaign's Use of TikTok as His Administration Considers 'National...
These Are the Republican Senators Who Voted for the $95.3 Billion Foreign Aid...
Trump Names the Individuals He Wants to See Take Over the RNC
Vance Identifies 3 Major Problems With the Senate's Foreign Aid Package
Pro-Hamas Protesters Are Getting Bolder, but We Must Support Israel
Rob Walker Transcript Provides More Revelations on Biden Family Business Dealings
Biden’s New LNG Exports Policy: Virtue Signaling While Risking America’s National Security
Incursions Into U.S. Air Space by Foreign Drones
Tipsheet

Illegal Immigrants Are Entering the US Through the Northern Border in Droves

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  February 13, 2024 10:00 AM
Screenshot via Twitter/@USBPChiefSWB

Illegal border crossings at the U.S.-Canada border in New York, New Hampshire and Vermont have escalated, as migrants take advantage of “understaffing” and other conditions, according to a report from the New York Post. 

Advertisement

Reportedly, more than 12,200 migrants were apprehended crossing the border illegally from Canada last year. The year prior, 3,578 were arrested (via NYP):

Much of the illegal crossings — about 70% — occurred along the 295-mile Swanton Sector, which includes upstate New York, New Hampshire and Vermont, the data show.

[...]

Experts say the migrants who make it to Mexico and can afford a $350 one-way plane ticket from Mexico City or Cancun to Montreal or Toronto are making their way south to cross the northern US border — where they are less likely to be turned away than those who cross the southern border.

The US border with Canada is much longer than the border with Mexico, and the ports of entry are often understaffed as the CBP focuses on the surge in migration at the southern border.


In the Swanton Sector, 3,100 people from 55 different countries have been apprehended since October. This is more than the total of the previous four fiscal years combined, according to Chief Patrol Agent Robert Garcia.

Recommended

The Media Should Ponder This Question Regarding the Attempted Mass Shooting at Lakewood Church Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The Post noted that the majority of the northern border does not have fencing. In an interview with The New York Times, Democrat New York Assemblyman Billy Jones stated, “The northern border has pretty much been ignored.”

Reportedly, illegal immigrants that cross over from Canada tend to enter through Clinton County, New York, and stay in Plattsburgh. From there, they take buses to New York City (via NYP):

A gas station in the city has become an unofficial meeting spot for migrants strapped for funds, and local motels are often forced to take migrants in during the winter under a rule that requires them not to turn away travelers when temperatures drop below freezing.

Those frigid conditions have also proved deadly to migrants hoping to enter the country.

At least a dozen migrants — including families, children and one pregnant woman — have been found frozen to death in rivers or in the forest bordering the two countries.

Advertisement

Townhall previously reported how 12 illegal immigrants were arrested after they illegally entered the United States in northern Minnesota in an apparent human smuggling attempt.

Minneapolis-based outlet KARE 11 reported that the migrants, who were from Ireland and Great Britain, attempted to enter the U.S. over the course of two days in September. Border Patrol agents and local law enforcement reportedly stopped the migrants. 

According to a Border Patrol press release, a Border Patrol agent was notified that two vehicles made unlawful entry into the states near Roseau, Minnesota. The border patrol agent caught up to one of the vehicles where he determined that one of the passengers was a citizen of Great Britain and the other three were citizens of Ireland. All four were unlawfully in the United States. 

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Media Should Ponder This Question Regarding the Attempted Mass Shooting at Lakewood Church Matt Vespa
Obama Poised to Pull the Plug on Biden? John Ullyot
These Are the Republican Senators Who Voted for the $95.3 Billion Foreign Aid Package Leah Barkoukis
The Left and Chaos Dennis Prager
Jon Stewart Returns to The Daily Show to Rip Into Joe Biden (and Donald Trump) Matt Vespa
Rob Walker Transcript Provides More Revelations on Biden Family Business Dealings Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Media Should Ponder This Question Regarding the Attempted Mass Shooting at Lakewood Church Matt Vespa
Advertisement