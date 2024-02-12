Here's What One 2024 Presidential Hopeful Had to Say About a Trump vs. Biden Rematch

On Thursday, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) said that he will not vote for former President Donald Trump in the 2024 race to the White House “under any circumstances.”

Christie made the comments in an interview on the left-wing television program “The View.”

“We have two awful choices here, in my view,” he said. “The only thing I will commit to is: I’m not voting for Trump under any circumstances.”

Christie said he thought the primary was “over” after the first Republican presidential debate, where Trump was not present. In the debate, the majority of the candidates on stage said they would support Trump if he were a convicted felon. This, Christie claimed, solidified that Trump would be the front-runner out of all the Republicans running for president.

“What it told the voters was, ‘This is okay. Being a convicted felon is okay. It’s normal behavior. And, when I got booed by 8,000 people for not raising my hand…none of them [Republican politicians] have the guts to stand up because they love their title more than they love their country.”

You can’t change a party by yourself. When six of the eight people running for president said they’d support Donald Trump even if he were a convicted felon, it tells voters his conduct is okay.



Too many love their title more than they love their country. pic.twitter.com/Mv2AB2S1ZO — Chris Christie (@GovChristie) February 8, 2024

Christie dropped out of the 2024 presidential race last month. When he left the race, he issued remarks targeted at Trump

"It’s clear to me tonight that there isn’t a path for me to win the nomination," Christie told voters at a voting event. "Which is why I’m suspending my campaign for president of the United States."

"I want to promise you this," he continued. "I’m going to make sure that in no way do I enable Donald Trump to ever be president of the United States again. And that’s more important than my own personal ambition."