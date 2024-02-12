Here's Jill Biden's Explanation As to Why the President Forgot Details of His Son's Death

Last week, Special Counsel Robert Hur’s eye-opening report about President Joe Biden’s mishandling of classified documents revealed how the president seriously struggles to remember details about his life and career. One of these details happens to be his son, Beau’s, death.

Advertisement

In the report, Biden struggled to remember the year his son passed away. Beau, 46, died from a brain tumor in 2015 (via DOJ):

In his interview with our office, Mr. Biden's memory was worse. He did not remember when he was vice president, forgetting on the first day of the interview when his term ended ("if it was 2013 - when did I stop being Vice President?"), and forgetting on the second day of the interview when his term began ("in 2009, am I still Vice President?"). He did not remember, even within several years, when his son Beau died.

According to a report from Fox News, first lady Jill Biden “lashed out” at Hur in an email to campaign donors. In this email, Jill Biden reportedly claimed that this detail about President Biden forgetting the year of his son’s death was included to score “political points.”

"We should give everyone grace, and I can’t imagine someone would try to use our son’s death to score political points," she wrote in the email, adding that the grief of losing a child is not measured “in years.”

"If you’ve experienced a loss like that, you know that you don’t measure it in years -- you measure it in grief," she added. "Believe me, like anyone who has lost a child, Beau and his death never leave him."

This detail about the president forgetting the year his son died is just one example of many where the president’s memory appears to be hazy. Hur’s report even described the president as a “sympathetic, well-meaning elderly man with a poor memory.”

In an interview last month, first lady Jill Biden claimed that she is not worried about her husband’s age and health.

“I see him out traveling around this country. I see his vigor. I see his energy,” she claimed.

Jill Biden, Ed.D. (a month ago): "I see Joe every day... I see his VIGOR!"



Today, the special counsel called him an "elderly man with a poor memory."pic.twitter.com/zbgZbRYLIS — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 8, 2024



