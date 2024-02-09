Newsom's Administration Will Stop at Nothing to Go After Parental Rights

Democrat California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration is demanding a school district change a policy that keeps parents in the loop about their child’s “gender identity.”

Advertisement

The Rocklin Unified School District enacted this policy protecting parents’ rights in September, one of several to do so. Under the policy, district employees are required to notify parents if their child requests to go by a name or pronouns that do not match their birth certificate. Parents must be informed if their child requests to use restrooms and locker rooms that do not align with their biological sex.

Now, Newsom’s administration is demanding the school district reverse course (via KMPH):

The California Department of Education (CDE) notified RUSD in a letter Thursday that the district's policy does not comply with state education code pertaining to discrimination, according to The Sacramento Bee. The department is reportedly asking the district to notify staff and students that the policy will be withdrawn. The demands come after a teacher filed a complaint against the district, according to The Sacramento Bee.

Reportedly, if the school district does not fulfill the state’s demands, it could risk losing state funding.

"Schools have no right to keep parents in the dark when a child rejects his or her biological sex," Angela Morabito, a former press secretary for the U.S. Department of Education, said. "If the school nurse must notify parents before giving their child an Advil, school staff should absolutely notify parents before calling their child a different name and allowing them to use a different locker room."

As Townhall has covered, school districts in Colorado, Virginia, Kansas, and California were exposed for concealing students’ “gender transitions” from parents. A school district in Ohio was exposed for instructing teachers to report child abuse to protective services if a “transgender” student’s parents are not supportive of their gender identity. In New York, guidance issued by the state’s education department instructed school officials to keep a student’s gender transition concealed from their parents if the student does not give the school consent to inform them.

However, other California school districts, such as the Chino Valley Unified School District, the Orange Unified School District, and the Murrieta Valley Unified School District have taken steps to boldly protect parents’ rights.