‘Is This a Joke?’ : GOP Senators React to Special Counsel Report

Special Counsel Robert Hur’s detailed report about President Joe Biden’s mishandling of classified information ignited angry reactions across the political aisle from several Republican lawmakers.

To recap, the Special Counsel’s report explained how Biden had “significant limitations” with his memory, while also describing it as “hazy,” “poor,” and “faulty.” The report also claimed that Biden did not remember when he served as vice president during Barack Obama’s administration.

And, as Townhall covered, Biden held a disastrous press briefing last night in the aftermath of the release of the report.

Biden denies he has memory issues regarding his son's death, then forgets the name of the church when mentioning the rosary from Beau that he wears "every single day." pic.twitter.com/VbHcOMF24Y — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 9, 2024

Predictably, GOP lawmakers sounded off after the release of the report, pointing out that Biden’s memory issues have been noted from the beginning of the presidency.

🚨 “He did not remember when he was vice president” https://t.co/NmqTRbCoLJ — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) February 8, 2024

Is this a joke? https://t.co/IFMIrQIHru — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) February 8, 2024

Biden doesn’t remember his time as VP? But somehow he’s qualified to be President for another 4 years? … https://t.co/2jloBjcOZy — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) February 8, 2024

According to this investigation, @JoeBiden doesn't remember being VP.



Does anyone believe he's running the country now as POTUS? https://t.co/ddnIiG35ms — Tommy Tuberville (@TTuberville) February 8, 2024

The description offered by Special Counsel Hur regarding President Biden’s condition will be seen, around the world, as unnerving.



I have known President Biden for decades, traveled the world with him and consider him a friend.



The Special Counsel’s assessment of President… — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) February 8, 2024

It’s time. The cabinet should invoke the 25th Amendment.



We all know @JoeBiden can’t do the job. https://t.co/CMUD5LBvvr — Rick Scott (@ScottforFlorida) February 9, 2024

The special counsel decided not to bring charges against Biden because they believe he has age related dementia https://t.co/HNpPzJeV0h — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) February 8, 2024





Others pointed out the double standard shown between the investigation into Biden and former President Donald Trump’s handlings of classified information.

“Biden gives away classified information as a private citizen and gets a pass. Trump ‘mishandled’ classified info of his own government and they want him to die in prison,” Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance wrote.

“Our criminal justice system is a joke. It’s why we shouldn’t roll over for DOJ nominations in the senate?”

Biden gives away classified information as a private citizen and gets a pass.



Trump “mishandled” classified info of his own government and they want him to die in prison.



Our criminal justice system is a joke. It’s why we shouldn’t roll over for DOJ nominations in the senate https://t.co/RwTjbx29O5 — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) February 8, 2024

The special counsel report confirms that Biden “willfully retained and disclosed classified materials” for years before he entered the White House.



Meanwhile, Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home was raided by the FBI and he’s facing a weaponized DOJ. A clear two-tiered system of justice.… — Markwayne Mullin (@SenMullin) February 8, 2024

Meanwhile, President Trump — Biden’s top political opponent — had his private residence raided by the FBI in a very public manner and is facing criminal prosecution by the same DOJ that has time and time again given special treatment to the Biden family. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) February 8, 2024

Last month, first lady Jill Biden claimed that she is not worried about her husband’s age and health.

“I see him out traveling around this country. I see his vigor. I see his energy,” she claimed.

Jill Biden, Ed.D. (a month ago): "I see Joe every day... I see his VIGOR!"



Today, the special counsel called him an "elderly man with a poor memory."pic.twitter.com/zbgZbRYLIS — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 8, 2024



