Tipsheet

‘Is This a Joke?’ : GOP Senators React to Special Counsel Report

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  February 09, 2024 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

Special Counsel Robert Hur’s detailed report about President Joe Biden’s mishandling of classified information ignited angry reactions across the political aisle from several Republican lawmakers. 

To recap, the Special Counsel’s report explained how Biden had “significant limitations” with his memory, while also describing it as “hazy,” “poor,” and “faulty.” The report also claimed that Biden did not remember when he served as vice president during Barack Obama’s administration.

And, as Townhall covered, Biden held a disastrous press briefing last night in the aftermath of the release of the report. 

Predictably, GOP lawmakers sounded off after the release of the report, pointing out that Biden’s memory issues have been noted from the beginning of the presidency. 

Others pointed out the double standard shown between the investigation into Biden and former President Donald Trump’s handlings of classified information.

“Biden gives away classified information as a private citizen and gets a pass. Trump ‘mishandled’ classified info of his own government and they want him to die in prison,” Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance wrote. 

“Our criminal justice system is a joke. It’s why we shouldn’t roll over for DOJ nominations in the senate?”

Last month, first lady Jill Biden claimed that she is not worried about her husband’s age and health. 

“I see him out traveling around this country. I see his vigor. I see his energy,” she claimed. 


