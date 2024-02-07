BREAKING: There's an Update in the Special Counsel Investigation Against Joe Biden
Tipsheet

Not Again: Another Company Uses a Male Model to Promote Women’s Swimwear

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  February 07, 2024 2:30 PM

An Australia-based underwear company has decided to use a bearded, “non-binary” biological male to model women’s swimwear.

According to Daily Mail, the company employed two “they/them” models to advertise a bikini as part of its Pride 2024 collection: 

The collection is aligned with a Pride campaign showcasing transgender models, drag queens, as well as people who identify as gay, bisexual and pansexual.

But one of the models, 'Mikey' - who is 1.99m tall and has a beard and a bulge under his bikini bottoms - has outraged some customers who are now calling for a boycott.

The company’s most recent Instagram post was flooded with comments from unhappy customers. Many users stated that they’d never buy from the company again. 

Reportedly, Hanesbrands, who bought Bonds in 2016, used a transgender activist in its World Pride collection last year. 

The model, Deni Todorovic, was later made an ambassador for a swimwear brand (via Daily Mail):

Todorovic, who used they/them pronouns before claiming he identifies by all pronouns, was later controversially appointed ambassador to swimwear brand Seafolly. 

He was dropped after making a series of alarming social media posts and allegedly sending a threatening email to Bonds' marketing team.

Last month, Townhall reported how Australian swimsuit company, Moana Bikini, used a male model to promote a women’s swimsuit.

Moana Bikini shared a video of the model, Jake Young, wearing the suit, which costs $99. 

“OBSESSED WITH THIS LOOK,” the company wrote in the caption.

After backlash ensued, the company defended its decision to use a male model, claiming that “there are many different types of women. Women with different anatomy to what you consider ‘normal.’”

