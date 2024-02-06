Doocy: How Do You Explain Biden's Story About a Dead French President? KJP:...
Here's Why Canada Halted the Expansion of Its Controversial Assisted Suicide Program

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  February 06, 2024 10:45 AM

Canada will postpone a controversial plan to offer individuals suffering from mental illness to end their lives through a “medically assisted death” because there are not enough doctors to partake in the program. 

Canada’s health minister, Mark Holland, and Arif Virani, the country’s justice minister, announced the news late last month, according to The New York Times. Reportedly, a special parliamentary committee that looked into the assisted suicide plan concluded that there are not enough doctors, specifically psychiatrists, to assess patients with mental illnesses who want to end their lives through the program.

“The system needs to be ready, and we need to get it right,” Mr. Holland told reporters. “It’s clear from the conversations we’ve had that the system is not ready, and we need more time.”

Reportedly, Canada offers medically assisted suicide to terminally and chronically ill people. The expansion to those who suffer from mental health conditions has “divided Canadians,” the report stated (via NYT):

Some critics say the plan is a consequence of the inability of Canada’s public health care system to offer adequate psychiatric care, which is chronically underfunded and facing demand that outstrips its availability.

Many psychiatrists say the plan would undermine efforts to prevent suicide, and they have expressed fear that patients with complex problems will abandon treatments that can take years to achieve results in favor of a medically assisted death.

Supporters say that denying people with mental illnesses the option to end their suffering through death is a form of discrimination.

Members of the Conservative Party have pointed out that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government is cultivating a “culture of death” by promoting euthanasia.

“I don’t see any indication that the fundamental issues that are at the heart — or should be at the heart — of putting a pause on this expansion will be resolved,” Michael Cooper, a Conservative member of Parliament, said. 

So far, 13,200 Canadians have died through medically assisted suicide, the Times noted. There was a 31 percent increase over 2021. 

In 2023, a Fox News report claimed that Canada’s Special Joint Committee on Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) recommended assisted suicide for minors without parental consent. The report addressed assisted suicide options for “mature” minors, either with “reasonably foreseeable” death and another for those where “mental disorder is the sole underlying medical condition.”


