Tipsheet

Dead People Should Be Able to Change Their Gender, Lawmaker Says

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  February 05, 2024 4:30 PM
BULLIT MARQUEZ

A member of the Labour Party in the U.K. Parliament suggested that the law should allow a person’s gender to be changed on their documents after death.

Labour Party MP Charlotte Nichols stated that the Gender Recognition Act of 2004 should be amended to change someone’s gender posthumously. 

"My question follows on from a recent petition supported by many of my constituents, regarding amending the Gender Recognition Act," Nichols told The Telegraph in an interview.

"The genesis of the petition was the murder of my constituent Brianna Ghey, whose life was brutally cut short before she was old enough to have formal legal recognition of who she was and how she will be remembered by her family, friends and our community," she continued, adding that, “At that time, the Government said they did not believe any reforms were necessary, but it is something I continue to have raised with me by my constituents and will continue to raise with the Government accordingly so that this can be an option available to bereaved families should they so wish.”

This month, multiple outlets reported that the two 16-year-olds who were convicted of murdering Ghey, a “transgender girl,” were identified and sentenced to life in prison. Ghey was fatally stabbed 28 times in the head, neck, and chest on Feb. 11, 2023 (via Fox News):

The culprits, Scarlett Jenkinson and Eddie Ratcliffe, committed the crime for "enjoyment" and a "thirst for killing," police said.

The defendants denied killing Brianna and blamed each other for the fatal stabbing. It is not known which one or if both wielded the knife. Neither had been in trouble with police before. The two were found guilty by a jury last month following a four-week trial.

The trial heard that the defendants were intelligent and had a fascination with violence, torture and serial killers. 

On X (formerly Twitter), Nichols claimed that The Telegraph was trying to ensue “transphobic panic” with its report on her proposed amendment. 

This is the left’s latest attempt to “relabel” deceased individuals as a gender different from what they were born as. Late last year, Townhall covered how the North Hertfordshire Museum declared that a third-century Roman emperor was “transgender.” Going forward, the museum will refer to Elagabalus using “she/her” pronouns. Elagabalus reigned as a teenager and was killed when he was 18 in the year 222 A.D.

