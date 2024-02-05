GOP Rep Reverses Decision to Retire From Congress

Indiana GOP Rep. Victoria Spartz has decided to reverse her decision to retire from Congress. She will run for reelection, she told Politico.

“I will file this week. The country is too much in trouble,” Spartz told POLITICO on Monday morning.

Spartz continued in a statement later Monday morning, explaining her decision to run for reelection in Indiana’s 5th Congressional District.

“Deciding where your duty lies - family, work, or country, is never an easy task. Earlier last year, I decided to take some time off from running for public office to recharge and spend more time in Indiana with my family. However, looking where we are today, and urged by many of my constituents, I do not believe I would be able to deliver this Congress, with the current failed leadership in Washington, D.C., on the important issues for our nation that I have worked very hard on,” Spartz said.

“As someone who grew up under tyranny, I understand the significance of these challenging times for our Republic, and if my fellow Hoosiers and God decide, I will be honored to continue fighting for them. We must carry on the sacrifice of countless Americans for our liberties and keep the American dream alive for our children," she continued.

One year ago, Townhall reported how Spartz announced that she would not seek Indiana’s open Senate seat and will retire from Congress at the end of her term.

Spartz shared a link to her announcement on Twitter. In the announcement, she wrote that she plans to spend more time with her children once she leaves office (via Victoria Sparks):

It’s been my honor representing Hoosiers in the Indiana State Senate and U.S. Congress and I appreciate the strong support on the ground. 2024 will mark seven years of holding elected office and over a decade in Republican politics. I won a lot of tough battles for the people and will work hard to win a few more in the next two years. However, being a working mom is tough and I need to spend more time with my two high school girls back home, so I will not run for any office in 2024.

Last month, Indiana Republican Rep. Larry Bucshon announced on X that he will not seek reelection in 2024. According to The Hill, at least 11 other Republican lawmakers have announced that they are retiring from the House and not seeking reelection. Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy resigned from Congress at the end of December, and last month, it was revealed that Ohio Rep. Bill Johnson will resign from his position to take a job as president of Youngstown State University.