NY Democrat Accused of Threatening to ‘Slice’ Colleague’s Throat

A Democrat politician in New York allegedly said she wanted to “slice” her colleague’s throat after she voted to remove her from her position, according to the New York Post.

Advertisement

Councilwoman Tasha Diaz, a Democrat allegedly made the remark about Councilwoman Corazon Pineda-Isaac at a reorganization meeting for the Yonkers City Council on Jan. 2. Reportedly, Pineda-Isaac voted unsuccessfully to remove Diaz from her role as the Democratic majority leader for two more years.

Diaz allegedly said she wanted to “slice this b****’s throat.”

Reportedly, several people in the local council chamber heard Diaz’s remarks about Pineda-Isaac. She reportedly filed a complaint with City Hall last week about the remark.

"Imagine how I felt being made aware of that," Pineda-Isaac wrote in a Jan. 24 letter to Carlos Moran, the city's human resources commissioner." Imagine coming to work and having to sit next to someone who has made such violent remarks."

NY politician accused of threatening to ‘slit’ colleague’s throat for voting against her: report https://t.co/jCjXpFFqiV pic.twitter.com/rsYy07TXNs — New York Post (@nypost) January 31, 2024

In addition, Pineda-Isaac complained that she once overheard Diaz calling her a “backwards b****” and that she would “smack the taste out of my mouth.”

In a statement to USA Today network, Diaz said, “In politics and while fighting for the residents of my district, I often speak hyperbolically as I am very passionate for fighting for the people of my district.”

"Language taken out of context does not give the full picture and is mainly used as metaphors. If language used has ever offended anyone, I apologize,” she added.

Before Pineda-Isaac voted to remove Diaz from her post, she had said that she had “hoped” she could be “proven wrong” by Diaz.

“The level of unprofessionalism, the lack of concern (and) disregard for others remains,” she stated, adding that Councilman John Rubbo has been “more of a majority leader than the actual majority leader.”